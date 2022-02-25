The biggest follies and aberrations created in the Elden Ring character editor

We knew this was going to happen and there is no way to stop it. Elden Ring has come for us to suffer in the Middle Lands, but there is a pain that cannot be felt. It is one that remains in the virtual world, the one that our avatars suffer when going through the work of Software.

And it is that the character editor is one of the most complete that it has offered us Hidetaka Miyazaki, with a brutal variety of options. For this reason, we can create beings full of beauty, imitations of protagonists of some series or deform them until create unrecognizable aberrations. The result is all these characters that yes, you might run into them if you summon them to defeat a boss.

My attempt at creating a beautiful Shrek

I have made my character as Guts from Berserk in Elden Ring. What do you think?

My 970 ti still works on Ultra settings. What a relief. I have to test the enemies first before I spend another 4 hours creating my character. Elden Ring

A Megamind meme I made when a friend was messing around in the Elden Ring character creator

First things first, I have to customize the character.

Elden Ring is hard but my character is tougher

Elden Ring players: Wow! This is one of the biggest and best games ever!

Anyone: Huh? How far have you come?

Elden Ring players: Huh? I’m still at the character creation screen, lol.

I just started Elden Ring, picked Miserable as my class, and brought back one of my favorite DS3 character templates: meet the Mad Titan, “Fanos”

My Elden Ring character looks like Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne

Elden Ring is quite fun. I can’t wait to see how my character’s story unfolds.

I have chosen to only play Elden Ring cooperatively with the boys. Do you think my character will ruin his immersion?

Dark Souls does not need an easy mode and Celeste was not adapted to all types of audiences: the importance of accessibility in video games

How to make the perfect character in Elden Ring

It’s always fun to make a new character.

All right, show me your Elden Ring characters, I’ll go first. this is kermit ren aka darth kermit

The Elden Ring character creator only allows you to do NFTs

I let @stunwin designed his Elden Ring character… Say hello to Cool Squirtle!

I take pride in my anthropomorphic lemon character created for Elden Ring

These games have the best character creator

