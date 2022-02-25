The biggest follies and aberrations created in the Elden Ring character editor

We knew this was going to happen and there is no way to stop it. Elden Ring has come for us to suffer in the Middle Lands, but there is a pain that cannot be felt. It is one that remains in the virtual world, the one that our avatars suffer when going through the work of Software.

And it is that the character editor is one of the most complete that it has offered us Hidetaka Miyazaki, with a brutal variety of options. For this reason, we can create beings full of beauty, imitations of protagonists of some series or deform them until create unrecognizable aberrations. The result is all these characters that yes, you might run into them if you summon them to defeat a boss.

My attempt at creating a beautiful Shrek

I have made my character as Guts from Berserk in Elden Ring. What do you think?

My 970 ti is still kicking at high-ultra. that’s a relief. Gotta test the enemies first before spending another 4 hours creating my character. Elden Ring. pic.twitter.com/Fv6HKZoitD — beauviolette (@LeBeauviolette) February 25, 2022

A megamind meme i made when a friend was screwing around in the elden ring character creation #ELDENRING #memes #megamind pic.twitter.com/sbq9Eg4Tia — ORIFLEN (@Or1Flen) February 25, 2022

First things first, I have to customize the character.

elden ring is hard but my character goes harder pic.twitter.com/cSP8J5ip0u — TAETRO (@nicktaetro) February 25, 2022

Elden Ring players: Whoa! This is one of the biggest, bestest games ever!!! Anyone: Oh? How far have you gone? ER players: Huh? I’m still in the character creation screen, lol.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/wZEBzgXFhM — Benjamin K. Mwakonya🇿🇼 (@theAKONDOR) February 25, 2022

So I’ve just started Elden Ring – went with the Wretch for my base class – and I’m bringing back one of my favorite character templates from DS3 – Meet the Mad Titan, “Fanos” #ELDENRING @ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/3jAjrmNxVx — Jaybberwocky (@Jaybberwockyttv) February 25, 2022

My elden ring character fr looks like Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne pic.twitter.com/5w6ye71syZ — Zakariya (@Shinn3rs13) February 25, 2022

Elden Ring is pretty fun. Can’t wait to watch the story unfold for my character. pic.twitter.com/KYaWRkE10g — Shadawx (@shadawx) February 25, 2022

I opted to only play co op elden ring with the lads. Do you think my character will ruin their immersion? pic.twitter.com/FpcF3V4s6z — oldtrashpanda (@chibbychibbybb) February 25, 2022

How to make the perfect character in Elden Ring #eldenring pic.twitter.com/gR5xwYmnFB — Post Modern Wizard (@SplitAtom3000) February 25, 2022

It’s always fun to make a new character pic.twitter.com/DyBnORFnCL — Shizzlemoo (@Shizzlemoo_) February 25, 2022

alright y’all show me your elden ring characters, i’ll go first. this is kermit ren, also known as darth kermit pic.twitter.com/CfgDDlX3T3 — saira pendragon ✵ (@sairaspooks) February 25, 2022

elden ring’s character creator just lets you make NFTs pic.twitter.com/23yt0gM2HP — Jeff Wheaton (@j_wheaton) February 25, 2022

I made @stunwin let me design his Elden Ring character… Everybody say hello to Cool Squirtle! pic.twitter.com/yLPm6dECLq — LaWhoo | twitch.tv/LaWhooligan (@LaWhooligan) February 25, 2022

I take pride in my anthropomorphic lemon character created for Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/aYQT9vnV2f — James (@justicus_) February 25, 2022

