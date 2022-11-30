“The biggest heartbreak of my life”: Jennifer Lopez reflects on her breakup with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in 2002 before getting engaged just three months later. The singer who was at the time still married to Cris Judd until their divorce in 2003. Very much in love with each other, they did not miss a single opportunity to show themselves in public at the time. Too bad their beautiful romance hasn’t stood the test of time. Hence the highly publicized separation of the two stars, formalized in January 2004. This relationship with the interpreter of Batman has in any case enormously marked Jlo who decided to tell his story through the titles of his album entitled ” This Is Me… Then “.

Jennifer Lopez confides with an open heart

It took almost twenty years later for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to make the decision to reconcile. Having first married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, they ended up organizing an official ceremony during which they took care to invite all their relatives. Hence the big party that took place on August 20, 2022 in the private residence of the actor. This marriage has visibly inspired the singer who has just released her second album entitled This Is Me… Now. A production in which she once again tells her love story with her darling.

Interviewed by Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Jennifer Lopez said: “ 20 years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life. I was working on an album and this one captured that moment in time. When we called off that wedding, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life and I honestly felt like I was going to die. Twenty years later, there is a happy ending. It’s an end that would never come to Hollywood. The whole message behind the album is that this type of love exists, but I think it scares Ben. He said to me, do you want to tell all that? And I answered him: I don’t know how else to do it “.