The biggest mistake the DCEU made

The saga of superhero movies that was born from the hand of Zack Snyder and his Snyderverse is looking for a new direction. However, they found flaws in his logic.

nearly a decade ago, man of steel It became the first film with which the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) took shape. It was Zack Snyder responsible for marking the starting point for a saga that became known as the Snyderverse and had the presence of henry cavill What Superman, Ben Affleck What Batman, Gal Gadot What wonder-woman, Jason Momoa What Aquaman, ezra miller What Flash Y Ray Fisher What Cyborg.

The failure of League of Justice (completed by Joss Whedon by the exit of Snyder for personal problems) was the final nail in a coffin that seemed inevitable. The study was not convinced by the darkness of the stories of the snyderverse and, to top it off, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) It never stopped generating box office hits. For this reason, the decision was to put an end to the arc of the superheroes proposed by Snyder and look for lighter productions.

The first to follow this path was Aquamanwhich is directed by james wan became a resounding box office success and served to convince Warner Bros. Pictures what the DCEU I had to follow that path. Then came the debut of a new superhero: Shazam. With Zachary Levi as the protagonist, he received more than acceptable reviews and confirmed the trend that had been raised in the study.

However, this change came with a bug that once again tainted the DCEU. He was the user of Twitter, @hzjoetv, who noticed and submitted a post that soon went viral. In the publication it was possible to see Shazam in a toy store with a Batman toy in his hands. “How is that Batman has toys in the DCEUbrother?”was asked in a publication that exceeded 30 thousand likes. In addition, it raised other doubts, such as @DailyPowrRangrswho wondered: “How is that DC exists within dc universe?”. They owe us an explanation, don’t you think?

The future of Flash and Ezra Miller

Of the actors who were initially part of the DCEUonly three remain in force: Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller. However, except for Momoa What Aquaman It doesn’t look like they have much of a future ahead of them. while to Gadot he has a third and final film left as wonder-womana Miller the tour would end with the first film of Flash. The legal problems that the 29-year-old actor had lately would have overwhelmed the patience of the directors of Warner Bros. Pictures that not only delayed the premiere of Flash but they could also already be looking for an actor to rescue this superhero.