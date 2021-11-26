the biggest news of the season already on offer by GameStop

On the occasion of the Black Friday, the craziest discount day of the year, GameStop it hasn’t skimped on offers at all, and has also launched promotions on video games that have just arrived on the market.

At GameStop you can already find the biggest news of the autumn season and the holiday period at a discounted price. FIFA 22, for example, it can be purchased for 59.98 euros on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, 49.98 euros on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and 29.99 euros on Nintendo Switch. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxyinstead, it is available for just 27.98 euros on PC and 37.98 euros on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. The Deluxe Edition is instead on sale at 56.98 euros on all platforms.

It’s not over yet: the biggest star of the Christmas season on Xbox one and Series X | S, Forza Horizon 5, is on offer at 59.98 euros (instead of 70.98 euros). NBA 2K22 is offered at 39.98 euros in the versions for PS4 and Xbox One and at 49.98 euros on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The digital code of Psychonauts 2 (one of the candidates for GOTY 2021) for Xbox One, Series X | S and PC is offered for 29.99 euros. For Nintendo Switch owners there are the brand new ones Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl at € 49.98 each, instead of € 60.98.

Finally, we point out that you can buy in the store Battlefield 2042 at 39.98 euros bringing a game valid for the promotion. Go to the stores or to the official GameStop website for more details on Black Friday offers.