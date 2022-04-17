The biggest party of Coachella weekend awaits big actors and rappers

A fan inserted the photo of Rishi Kapoor (courtesy: instant bollywood)

After five years of dating, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14. While photos and videos of the festivities show that the ceremony was filled with joy and laughter, the late Rishi Kapoor, the father of the groom, was greatly missed. Posts by Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dedicated to “Kapoor Saab” were shared on the occasion, expressing how much they missed the veteran actor. Now, in a touching gesture, a fan has edited the family portrait, originally shared by Riddhima, to add Rishi Kapoor’s photo. The person also uploaded a video showing the changes on Instagram. At the same time, the user wrote: “Now the picture is complete.” And, the gentle gesture had caught Riddhima’s attention. She re-shared the post on Instagram Stories, with a thank you note. “I love this edition. Thanks for sharing,” she wrote.

On Saturday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the post-wedding scene, with the Kapoors and Bhatts, on Instagram. In it, the newlyweds are seen with Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni (husband of Riddhima), Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. In the caption, she wrote: “Family. My dad has been missed a lot.

Neetu Kapoor also shared a photo with her son Ranbir Kapoor and dedicated the post to her late husband. She wrote: “This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been granted.

next to a Mehndi ceremony on April 13, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot at a picturesque reception at home in Mumbai. The newlyweds also held a post-wedding party on Saturday attended by a number of celebrities including Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain with his girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with her husband Aditya Seal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.