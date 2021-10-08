News

the biggest set ever is coming

We know that LEGO is used to going big, but this time the Danish company has really outdone itself. Starting fromNovember 8 (with pre-orders active from 1 of the same month) will in fact be available the largest set created by LEGO so far, dedicated to the Titanic, the legendary British ocean liner sunk during its maiden voyage due to a collision with an iceberg. As can be seen from the official website, the set will have extraordinary dimensions: 135 centimeters in length, 44 in height and 7 in depth, for a total of 9090 bricks. As expected, the price will also be impressive: to grab this real collector’s item, it will take 629.99 euros.

The LEGO set dedicated to the Titanic

LEGO

The set dedicated to the Titanic will be in 1: 200 scale and will be able to count on a very fine reconstruction of the details. It will be possible to divide the LEGO Titanic into three sections, in order to appreciate the care with which the interiors have been made. Particular attention to the ship deck, the promenade deck and the swimming pool, also immortalized in the memorable film by James Cameron of 1997, starring Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet.

Since Titanic’s will be a LEGO Creator Expert set, there will be some features that are closed to traditional sets. It will in fact be possible to turn the propellers of the ocean liner and see the engines turn inside. You can also raise the anchor and adjust the tension line between the trees. The package also includes a special plate and a specific support, in order to put the buyers of this set in the ideal conditions for a perfect and stable exposure. Through its Twitter profile, LEGO also shared a short video, which allows us to touch the majesty of this set firsthand. We show it below, reminding you that the LEGO Titanic will be available for pre-order from November 1st, with code 10294.

Photo of Marco Paiano

