The biggest stupidity in the history of the car? Add a gasoline engine to your Tesla

Tired of having to stop to charge the batteries of a Tesla, YouTuber Warped Perception decided to incorporate a gasoline engine. (Photo: Allison Dinner/Getty Images)

oh! Electric cars. So cheap to run, so powerful and, above all, so quiet. They only have one recognized weak point that is mocked by those who drive vehicles with a combustion engine: their autonomy.

Yes, traveling on long trips is quite inconvenient, not so much in Europe, with a higher population density —and by extension, with less distance between chargers—, but in the United States, where the distances are enormous on long trips.

In general, electric car users are more than satisfied with their purchase, which often represents a point of no return.

But not all…

The youtuber Warped Perception, has accustomed his million followers to make all kinds of changes in any gadget, and perhaps that is why no one was surprised by what he had prepared.

Fed up with having to stop to charge the battery of his Tesla more often than he wanted, he couldn’t think of anything else but to transform it into a hybrid. How? Incorporating a gasoline generator in the upper tray of the trunk.

We know what you are thinking: this concept already existed in the BMW i3 in its REX variant and in the Opel Ampera; In these models, a small combustion generator was activated as soon as the system detected that the battery had reached a low percentage of charge.

A Tesla “hybrid”

These small engines extended the autonomy of the vehicles quite a bit, but they were still traps in solitaire: What is the point of buying an electric vehicle to continue being dependent on gas stations?

Well, our protagonist has raised this nonsense even more, if possible, by mounting a 400 cc engine at the rear, with an external protrusion and, in fact, with the entire engine sticking out. In the video in which the feat is demonstrated, you can hear the noise (unbearable) and the smoke it gives off; quite a shock to see a Tesla polluting…

In this way, the friend Warped did hit the road strictly fulfilling his commitment not to stop to load even once for 2,500 kilometers. Has he made it? The short answer is yes, he has traveled that distance without stopping at a charger, but he waits, because the fine print of this story is the protagonist, which we detail below.

Load, no; stop yeah

He hasn’t stopped to charge at a charging point, but he has admitted that he was forced to stop for 5 or 6 hours a day to wait for the small motor to charge the Tesla’s huge battery.

These loads, we remind you, were under the hammering of the scandalous engine, with which there was no real rest either. Why was it necessary to stop? Because the Tesla in operation consumed many more kilowatts than those generated by the engine.

sleepless nights

And the little engine did not rest… nor did it let anyone rest. Warped acknowledges that he was forced to park the vehicle well away from the hotels where he stayed.

This relentless rhythm led him to be “completely exhausted, so much so that sometimes he was unable to even speak.” Come on, he already missed the company’s superchargers and the silence of an electric vehicle.

In short, a failed experience, in terms of efficiency and driving, but a fun experiment, and above all, with a high clickbait component.

You have to remember that this moves on YouTube, that this platform makes a lot of money, and that Warped lives off of that. This is the only way to understand the title of the video: “Wireless Tesla: I have driven 2,500 km without charging”…

