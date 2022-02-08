the biggest surprises and the biggest snubs

With nominations finally announced for the 94th Academy Awardsit’s not just time to start talking about who might win when the prizes are handed out on March 27, but also which nominations were a complete surprise and which ones were unexpectedly left out.

As anticipated, The power of the dog dominated the nominations with as many as 12, while Dunes brought home 10, with West Side Story And Belfast who earn 7 nominations each. But today’s nominations have shown some of the big snubs and some pleasant surprises, so let’s take a look at some of the biggest shocks from the 2022 Oscar nominations.

Surprise: Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM! and Macbeth were not nominated for Best Picture, Drive My Car and Nightmare Alley were chosen

Arguably the biggest setback in the Best Picture category comes from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!which earned only two Editing nominations and one nomination as Best Actor for Andrew Garfield.

Besides Dog Power and Don’t Look UpMiranda’s movie looked like one of Netflix’s biggest competitors for best picture. Less certain was Joel Coen’s Macbethwhich looked like it might have an edge in the biggest category of the Oscars.

Macbeth earned three nominations for photography, production design and lead actor for Denzel Washington, but this Shakespeare adaptation failed to make it to Best Picture.

However, the category included two surprises. Drive My Car still looked like a dark horse in this categorydespite winning Best Picture by multiple award groups. But Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s gorgeous and quiet film couldn’t be ignored in this conversation about the best movies of the year.

Probably though the biggest surprise was Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s first film after his Academy Award-winning The Shape of Water, which garnered a Best Picture nomination. Nightmare Alley earned four nominations overall, but after a mediocre reception, it didn’t really look like it was going to be called one of the top ten films of 2021.

Surprise: The Academy loves Belfast, but not as much as expected

While Belfast reached third place among the most awarded films, earning seven nominations in categories for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Original Screenplay, it’s surprising that it hasn’t received any other nominations.

Caitríona Balfe has long been considered a real contender in the Best Supporting Actress category, but Judi Dench ended up surpassing her in the categoryand while Ciaran Hinds was expecting a Best Supporting Actor nomination – and got it – there was also the possibility that Jamie Dornan received a nomination.

Also considering that the Academy loves black and white films, and that Belfast has been nominated by several critical groups for its cinematography, the absence of Haris Zambarloukos in the photography category was a bit of a surprise. Sure, Belfast got a ton of nominations, but it’s a bit of a shock that it didn’t get more.

Snobbati: Best Director: Denis Villeneuve – Dune

With ten nominations, Dune appears to be a favorite in many of the technical categories, and has even made it to the list of nominations for Best Adaptation. But despite being the second most nominated film at the 2022 Academy Awards, one of the most anticipated nominations never came, because Denis Villeneuve was snubbed for directing.

Villeneuve was previously nominated in 2017 for directing Arrival, received two nominations for co-writing the screenplay for Dune and for producing the film, making it an obvious choice in the directing category. Instead, the Academy chose smaller films like Belfast, Drive My Car, Wonder Park, The Power of the Dog and gave Steven Spielberg another nomination, becoming the first person to receive Best Director nominations in 6 different decades.

Perhaps as with The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King earned Peter Jackson the Oscar for Best Director, Is the Academy waiting for the end of Villeneuve’s epic story before awarding him a prize?

Snobbati: Best Actor: Nicolas Cage – Pig

Nicolas Cage hasn’t been nominated for an Academy Award since 2003, when he played the twin brothers and writers Charlie and Donald Kaufman in The Orchid Thief. Many focus on the more absurd films the actor has made in the past two decades, instead Cage has given some incredibly profound performances since his last nomination. Though it’s easy to remember films like Bad Lieutenant – Last Called New Orleans – both great performances in their own right – many have overlooked films like David Gordon Green’s Joe, or last year’s Pig, which may be Cage’s best performances to date.

Surprise: Best Supporting Actress: Jessie Buckley – The Dark Daughter

The supporting actress was already a controversial category, with Balfe in Belfast, Ruth Negga in Passing, Ann Dowd in Mass, and Kathryn Hunter in Macbeth all notable candidates failing to make it through the selection. But a pleasant surprise came with the nomination of Jessie Buckley in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Dark Daughter.

Olivia Colman has earned an expected nomination as Leda Caruso, but Buckley probably has the most difficult role, playing the younger Leda, who leaves her husband and children to seek her own happiness. Through Buckley, we see how this young mother realizes that she has been overwhelmed by her life and slowly begins to distance herself from her family.

Snobbati: Academy does not care about Ridley Scott, no nominations for Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and for The Last Duel

Despite the release of The Last Duel And House of Gucci – both of which looked like proper Oscar nominees before their release – they only gave Ridley Scott one nomination, for House of Gucci’s makeup and hairstyle.

The lack of nominations for House of Gucci was a big shock, with Lady Gaga not getting the expected nomination for Best Actress and Jared Leto who missed the opportunity to be one of the few actors to be nominated for a Razzie and an Oscar in the same year for his portrayal of Paolo Gucci.

And while The Last Duel has received more attention now that it debuted on HBO Max, Scott’s film also deserved an Oscar. Jodie Comer’s phenomenal role as Marguerite de Carrouges should have been part of the discussion on best actress, as was Ben Affleck’s flashy performance.

The lack of major nominations for House of Gucci is one of the biggest tackles this year, but the complete disinterest in The Last Duel will likely continue to shock.

Surprise: nomination for international feature films in the main categories

In recent years, the Academy has been much more open to nominating international films in more than one category, in addition to Best International Film. Last year, Thomas Vinterberg was named Best Director for Another roundCold War was nominated in the Best Director and Best Cinematography categories, and of course Parasite dominated the ceremony in 2020.

Fortunately, this trend continued this year too with two of the best international films.

In addition to a nomination for best international film, the Norwegian The worst person in the world it also earned a well-deserved nomination in writing (original screenplay), surpassing that of Aaron Sorkin for About the Ricardos.

But arguably the most awarded international film of 2021 – Drive My Car – turned out to be a real winner in the other nominations, garnering nominations in Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Director for Ryusuke Hamaguchi and a nomination for Best Picture. It’s great to see the Academy award international films in other categories, but it would have been great to see Renate Reinsve or Hidetoshi Nishijima in the acting categories as well.

Snobbati: Best Film Editing: Summer of Soul

Considering that documentaries are largely put together in the editing room, it’s shocking how rarely they appear in this category. The only documentary to be nominated in this category was Hoop Dreams from 1994 by Steve James, and it’s ridiculous that some of the best edited films of the year are rarely considered.

As in most years, the nominations for Best Film Editing consist of five narrative feature films, but the documentary Summer of Soul by Questlove certainly deserved to be on this list, considering how much the first-time director is trying to do it all at once.

Questlove not only showcases the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, featuring large portions of the various performances, but also interviews the musicians, concert attendees, and explores the deeper cultural impact of the times, music and concert in general.

That’s a lot of material for a first documentary, but Questlove handles it all with grace and care. Summer of Soul is a stunning example of great editing, and it’s a shame it didn’t get attention in this category.

Snobbati: Best Original Song: “So May We Start” – Annette

The shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song category was ridiculously crowded, full of artists like Beyoncé, Van Morrison, HER, Brian Wilson, Billie Eilish, U2, Ariana Grande, Jay-Z, and Kid Cudi twice, just to name a few.

Probably the biggest setback in this category was Disney’s failure to present “You don’t nominate yourself Bruno” from Encanto, a choice that will become increasingly serious over the years. Yet one of the best songs to enter the shortlist was “So May We Start”, performed by Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Hedberg in Leos Carax’s absurd Annette.