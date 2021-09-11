The biggest unconfirmed movie rumors of 2022

The resumption of programming in major international cinemas after stop caused by the pandemic is increasingly tangible. Films such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings they are quickly getting back on track a landscape that, in the last eighteen months, has been forced to reinvent itself constantly. Millions, if not more, gravitate around the cinema passionate that come from every corner of the globe. Obviously, the hype that has arisen on certain titles is now skyrocketing, given the commissioning of many works awaited by the public for some time. With the season 2020/2021 which, between ups and downs, has witnessed the decline and the resumption of the scene, for 2022 only positive results are expected. In short, big screen fans will have bread for their teeth and, to date, they foretaste it with absurd rumors and sensational theories. In this ranking, we present some of the larger unconfirmed rumors on films coming out in 2022.

Henry Cavill will return to Superman

Henry Cavill’s future as the man of steel is uncertain since 2020. This is one of the most frustrating things DC fans and the actor’s fans have ever encountered. We know Cavill said he wanted to hold the role in the next few years, but had no idea what the production company had in store for him. On the contrary, some fans would have taken the actor’s statements and interpreted them as a sort of his return as the Kryptonian. At the moment, moreover, DC has two Jokers: Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix and many Batman. There is no reason, therefore, that Cavill cannot be one of the two reverses of one super medal. It would seem that the actor could get a cameo in Black Adam, one of the future DC projects.

Wakanda Vs. Atlantis

This is definitely a sensational rumor. On the next Black Panther film there continue to be many questions. Above all, who will pick up the baton left by Chadwick Boseman to his untimely death. In addition, the rumors about the plot of the film have followed one another and, according to rumors for which the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta would have been chosen to join the cast of the film, some of these could return to reality. It seems that the actor could be hired to play Namor which, in comics, is a Atlantean king and has a very close relationship with Wakanda and T’Challa. Given the strength of the connection between the two characters, many fans have thought the character could debut in Black Panther 2 in a possible battle between Wakanda and Atlantis. Namor, on the other hand, is too little popular to join the MCU with one stand alone, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to introduce his character to the franchise this way.

Indiana Jones will go to space

We have been waiting for it for a long time and, finally, a fifth film on Indiana Jones will soon see the light. Work on the film began at the dawn of 2021 and, according to rumors about the plot, there will really be a lot to see. The information is very little, but according to a recent rumor released by Illuminerdi, the plot of Indiana Jones 5 could really surprise even the fans most linked to the franchise. It would seem that Mads Mikkelsen will be the villain of the film, described as a Nazi scientist infiltrated in NASA who would have worked with the agency for the Moon Landing.

According to Illuminerdi, the film could be set in space in the 1960s and that aliens could return to being a key theme of the franchise. The rumors could be reliable, beyond the unusual choice of the villain and the fact that this mood does not really belong to the Indiana Jones films. That the production wants amaze really all with the latest film he will see Harrison Ford as the iconic protagonist?

Christian Bale will be Batman again

Among the best rumors about films coming out in 2022, this is one absolute standout. In The Flash we will see Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck return to the dark role of Batman. Therefore, the speculations of fans on the possible return of Christian Bale as the Dark Knight in the upcoming standalone film about the famous sprinter. The film will also open up the possibilities of alternative timelines to the DC universe. For a long time, it was thought that Bale would have a cameo or a supporting role in the film. Even today, nothing has been confirmed.

Some fans argue that this choice would not make sense, having hung the cloak in The Dark Knight Rises, but in the multiverse, there may be infinite versions of him that they would not have made this decision yet. Finally, given the standalone nature of the Dark Knight trilogy, Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s willingness to keep their trilogy would be understandable. immaculate and not to lose his privileged position of cinema gem and masterful re-adaptation. If on the one hand, therefore, the choice of Warner may seem senseless, on the commercial front it is justified by a multitude of factors.