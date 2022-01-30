the bikini enchants the followers on Instagram



Elisabetta Canalis in the ring punches Diletta Leotta’s ex

Elisabetta Canalis strikes again with hers breathtaking curves. The beautiful showgirl, always a style teacher on Instagram, once again bewitched her followers and made her full of likes thanks to her Mediterranean beauty and her sculpted physique. This time she has appeared on the beaches of California as she braves the waves smiling on the surf. Always sporty and attentive to well-being and nutrition, Elisabetta once again shows off a look that will remain impressed until the summer.

The breathtaking bikini in the ocean waves

We are now used to the charm and charm of Elisabetta Canalis. Her lessons in style and sensuality have long been known to fans and beyond. The showgirl, who accomplished 43 years old last 12 September she is in better shape than ever and has once again enchanted social networks with her beauty. Canalis, who has been living in Los Angeles for many years with her partner Brian Perrisurgeon and orthopedist, shows himself on Instagram in the waves of the ocean, while surfing.

A sensual physique for the showgirl who never misses an opportunity to show it off in simply perfect looks. All thanks to her morning routine: just recently on Instagram she showed herself intent on training with one running session through the streets of Beverly Hills. Healthy nutrition and lots of training: these are Elisabetta’s beauty secrets, who also on this occasion shows off a look that is not wrong by one iota.

For surfing, Canalis chooses a micro bikini decidedly divine: fluorescent shades from fuchsia to green with geometric patterns to enhance a sculpted abdomen. The tan sported by the showgirl ei minimal bijoux do the rest: bright and radiant, the Canalis appears in all its natural beauty. Followers appreciate and compliments flock to the showgirl’s Instagram profile.

Elisabetta Canalis: a life between Los Angeles and Italy

Elisabetta Canalis has been linked since 2013 to Brian Perri, a well-known surgeon who likes to stay out of the spotlight. The two met when Elisabetta had recently lived in the States and had long since ended her relationship with Bobo Vieri And George Clooney. The two met at a party with friends and it was love at first sight. Elizabeth and Brian then married a few months later and their daughter was born in 2015 from this union Skyler Eva, whose name was chosen by Brian.

The two spouses live in the USA, a Las Vegas, where Elisabetta has been happy for years. The showgirl, however, does not give up returning to Italy, especially when her professional commitments call her. In fact, Canalis has recently started a new adventure that sees it as the protagonist of the new season Cover screw, the program that airs in the morning on TV8 and which explores the lives of the most loved stars of all time. Beyond Instagram, therefore, we will be able to continue to follow the style of the charming showgirl even on television.