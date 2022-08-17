The bikini top is the new top trend, the proof on Gigi Hadid and during Fashion Week,

What do Bella and Gigi Hadid, the catwalks and you have in common? This summer, you won’t be afraid to take on the water! And for good reason, the trend that it-girls and fashionistas are snapping up has made swimsuit top the piece to wear without moderation this season. Besides, nothing surprising. If crop-tops and corsets are all the best looks, the scorching temperatures have pushed fashionistas to adapt by opting for these pieces in polyamide and elastane, typical materials of swimsuits (and ideal for hiding excess perspiration). The reign of the bralette is therefore over, we go to the next step by opting for the bikini top, whether to take advantage of the last weeks of vacation or to start our return to the daily grind!

From the edges of the beach to the parades

Trends come and go. The swimsuit top used as a top, on the other hand, is a fashion that is here to stay. Present for a long time on the beaches of France and elsewhere, the bikini top takes the lead when Gigi Hadid adopted it during the launch of her swimwear line in collaboration with the brand Frankie’s Bikinis. The look was later picked up by other it-girls, from Olivia Rodrigo to Kim Kardashian. But it is on the catwalks of the various Fashion Weeks that the swimsuit top finds its fashion consecration. Chanel, Isabel Marant, jacquemus or Schiapparelli, fashion houses are snapping it up. It was enough for the trend to leave the red carpets, the catwalks of fashion shows but also the edges of the beach to sneak into the best street style looks.

How to wear the bikini top

Needless to deny it, daring the bikini top in top is not the most inclusive trend. Especially if you don’t want to reveal your plastic to the eyes of the world like the model Emily Ratajkowski! However, we put it into perspective, since the choice of jersey is yours. So we have fun but above all we put ourselves at ease: bikini top, trikini, tankini or scuba gear, it’s all about knowing how to associate it once worn. For a look that’s as chic as it is shocking, combine your bikini top with a set of suits, pants or skirts; an ideal outfit for an outing to the trendiest restaurant (or the most open in the middle of August). For a look as summery as it is couture, take inspiration from Jacquemus’ Le Splash fashion show with a long skirt and dreams of traveling to Hawaii as a bonus. The most seasoned fashionistas will be able to combine the trends by opting for an oversized shirt and a pair of jeans or baggy shorts. Whether you wear your swimsuit over or under your shirt, the layering of this half-Y2K, half-streetstyle outfit from Copenhagen Fashion Week will prevent you from getting a cold!