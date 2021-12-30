The bill alarm goes off: half a million seats at risk

There is concern about rising inflation andincrease in the costs of electricity and gas, increases that will have consequences not only for families, but also for companies, causing serious problems of an employment nature.

The CGIA studio

The research office of the Cgia of Mestre, which in a press release reports the results of its latest analysis: about 500,000 workers in the energy-intensive sectors in our country risk staying at home in the first six months of 2022, precisely because of the increases in bills. According to what has been calculated, in the first months of 2022 we will see variations in tariffs of up to + 250%. A very serious situation, therefore, since many companies will be involved, from those of glass, paper and ceramics, up to those of plastic, cement, food and chemistry.

Many will be overwhelmed by the rise of prices for energy, and many could find themselves forced to stop production, at least temporarily.

“ This price explosion affects all businesses equally “, the CGIA experts say in no uncertain terms, as reported by ItalPress. “In fact, there are not a few territorial realities that will have to deal with the next increases, with the result that for many companies it will be more convenient to turn off the machinery, hopefully temporarily, than to keep the plants on “ . With these premises, it is difficult to proceed with that much-desired economic recovery.

The difficulty they are emerging and are very evident. Problems have already occurred in the paper manufacturing districts of Lucca-Capannori, plastics of Treviso, Vicenza and Padua, metals of Brescia-Lumezzane, metalworking from Mantua, metalworking from Lecco, tiles from Sassuolo, thermomechanics in Padua and Murano glass. The problem lies in this furious rise in prices, explains Cgia, which conditioned the growth trend in the second half of 2021. “ Firstly, there is the issue of purchasing CO2 emission rights (the price of which has quadrupled in recent months and, for at least 40 per cent, is being passed on to the cost of energy) “, the experts specify.” Secondly, the unsuccessful natural gas supply policy that has shown many limits, causing prices to jump more than six times compared to the first months of this year. “.

What the government is doing

The hope is that the emergency will return by the first part of 2022, while in the meantime the government tries to mitigate the situation. In fact, the CGIA Studies Office advises the executive to increase those measures already developed with the Budget Law 2022, providing businesses with at least one billion euros per month until June. This would serve to “buffer” and make the increase in electricity and gas bills more manageable.

In the second half of 2021, the Draghi government has allocated 4.7 billion euros. 3.8 billion was instead made available through the Budget Law, complete with a installment payments payments for the families most in difficulty. Not only. 1.8 billion euros will allow households and micro-enterprises to eliminate system charges on electricity bills.

On the gas issue, on the other hand, there is talk of cutting costs but also of VAT reduction 5%, for both civil and industrial use. The social bonus has also been enhanced, with a discount on the bill for those families in economic difficulty.