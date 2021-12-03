the bill is also being discussed in Italy

In Belgium there is a law proposal which is already discussing all of Europe: that of remove the indication of sex, or kind, come on identity documents. This is a pro-LGBT bill, also signed by some ministers and which could overcome the impasse following the judgment of the Belgian Constitutional Court, which in 2019 had rejected a pro-trans law.

The aim of the signatories of the bill is to make official documents more inclusive with respect to the burning issue of ‘gender-fluid’. In Belgium, discussions are underway whether to introduce the possibility of adding an X in addition to the indications of the male and female sexes, or to remove the indication of gender directly. The bill brings discussion to the whole of Europe, including Italy.

Sex, Maria Giovanna Maglie: “Madness, stop the hyper-progressive ideology”

Belgium’s idea of ​​removing sex from the identity card is only the latest step in a broader process that aims to foment “the hyper-progressive drift”. This derives from the majority which should “impose the line of respect for the West, its history, its identity and its tradition”. Maria Giovanna Maglie thus rejects the Belgian initiative and, speaking with AdnKronos, calls for a clear and clear reaction because “passivity makes the victims consenting to the executioners”. For the journalist, the elements of this drift «are all there: they started from the Anglo-Saxon countries and are now spreading in a European Union devoid of backbone and principles. A Union born to reaffirm them and raised to kill them. Since it is not a majority to think so, but on the contrary it is a noisy dominant minority, it would be up to the majority to protest and impose the line of respect of the West. If he doesn’t, he is an accomplice. There are the responsibilities of peoples and nations. Passivity makes the victims consenting to the executioners “” I believe that – continues the journalist – this series of initiatives belongs on the one hand to the dementia of many of those who are protagonists and, on the other hand, is fomented by characters who have an interest to make the hyper-progressive drift of our communication and culture grow even at the cost of destroying history ». Initiatives among which Maglie includes «the idea of ​​fluid gender, the attempt to abolish Christmas, the attempt to abolish Mary and John, the demolition of statues». «The attempt to abolish the ‘Merry Christmas’ – he reflects again – is abortive but, as we can see, others of various kinds follow. I am not so scandalized by Belgium because, not later than a week ago, I read that the historic Cavour high school in Turin has abolished the ending, the ‘à and the’ ò from the daily practice of the school ». This means for Maglie that “the gravity of certain things is already present and is insinuating itself”. For the journalist, finally, “the scandal of the rented uterus, children considered as products of a shop, the rupture of any umbilical cord between mother and child, because one ovule, another carries it in the womb and another if he still takes it, they are distortions of our culture and of the history and traditions of the West ».

Sex, Sgarbi: “Removing it is the erosion of Christian values”

“Deleting sex from documents is an initiative that goes hand in hand with that attempted by the European Commission on Christmas, it is an erosion of Christian values”. Thus Vittorio Sgarbi, leader of the Renaissance movement, comments to AdnKronos on Belgium’s initiative to omit sex in the identity card, which could lead the way in a similar EU initiative. For Sgarbi, “the idea of ​​eradicating cultural data, which could also be politically incorrect but which represent for the Christian world those values ​​that the Islamic world would never accept to cancel, is to be condemned.” Sgarbi underlines: «Muslims would never renounce their prescriptions, if Christians renounce them it is clear that they will be overwhelmed: in a hundred years we will all be Islamized. If Christian values ​​are ‘relativity’ values ​​it is also because they are precisely ‘in relation with our culture, with our vision of life and society and therefore they are relative but fundamental values ​​of our civilization and our culture ”.

Sex, Luxuria: “It is useless to know to vote or pay taxes”

«When I fill in the F24 to pay taxes, in addition to your name and surname, you need to tick box M or F. And I’ve always wondered … if I pay taxes, I pay them. Point. Because the Revenue Agency is interested in knowing if I am male or female. Same thing goes for the vote. When you go to vote why must there be a male-female division? ». Vladimir Luxuria reflects with Adnkronos on Belgium’s decision to remove the reference to male and female from the identity card, thus believing that the path taken is the right one. “Just as there is no male-female indication on the license and the name and surname are authentic – he observes – the same way could happen for the identity card, so much for the purposes of recognition in investigative fields I believe that the police headquarters have already all the necessary knowledge material, given that today it is possible to ask to change gender independently of genital operations. Where then there is a bureaucratic streamlining, especially when it is not necessary to know the sex of the person, the elimination of the reference to sex is welcome “. Then Luxuria focuses on the basic question, also addressed in the Zan law proposal, now stuck: «For me it is necessary that the people who make the transition are recognized in any case in the chosen sex, the perceived, felt sex. And therefore, if a person feels like a woman, she must be recognized as such, even in everything concerning her documents “.

Sex, the grassadonia activist: “Interesting proposal”

“If we really want to make progress towards rights and towards more inclusive cities we must know how to read reality without entrenching ourselves in ideological positions thinking that the world is only going in the imagined direction”. Thus the LGBT activist Marilena Grassadonia, national head of ‘Rights and Freedoms’ of the Italian Left, comments to the Adnkronos the proposal in Belgium to eliminate the specification of sex on identity cards. That of the Belgian government, Grassadonia continues, “is certainly an interesting proposal that highlights the change taking place. Because the issue is basically just this: especially institutions, whoever has the responsibility of governing a city or a country, must have the courage to look, to be anchored to reality, realizing that it is changing. There are now many subjectivities, people who identify themselves in different ways, from non-binary to those in transition. And it is clear that a solution must be found “for identity documents. “Trivially – proposes Grassadonia – the solution could be to give the possibility to choose not to indicate the sex on the documents as is already done with the marital status”.

Sex, Adinolfi: “Madness far from reality”

«The temptation that comes from Belgium to want to overturn the tables of truth by transforming the false into the true is extremely worrying. By deleting gender from identity cards, you do nothing but delete a person’s real identity. In short, a masking ». Thus Mario Adinolfi, national president of the People of the Family, comments to the Adnkronos the proposal in Belgium to eliminate the concept of gender on identity cards to allow the registration of non-binary people. «The masks – adds Adinolfi – are used to make carnivals, they are the opposite of reality. And reality tells us that the male sex remains male and the female sex remains female. It is undoubtedly necessary to declare it so that everyone is aware of the truth of the facts of our being ». According to Adinolfi, the Belgian initiative, which he defines as “a crazy proposal”, is another intervention (“two signals in a few days arriving from Brussels”, he says) that is on the same length as that of the European Commission “which wants to cancel fundamental words written in European cultural identity such as Christmas, father and mother, husband, wife, even the identifications of man and woman ». Two interventions, in the opinion of the national president of the Popolo della Famiglia, which “represent the two clamps of a pincer that has to do with the will to overturn the truth and impose the false. It is false that the human being can assume his own sexual identity regardless of biological sex ».

