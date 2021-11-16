The bill knocked down by the dishwasher: what to do (now)

Among the most comfortable household appliances in the home there is certainly the dishwasher, which allows you to save precious time in carrying out household chores, even if it must be used sparingly and carefully to avoid unnecessary waste of electricity. But how to positively affect the bill? To obtain significant savings, a few simple rules must be followed, within everyone’s reach. The most important thing concerns the choice of the type of appliance to buy. It is clear that a dishwasher suitable for the family unit and equipped with a programs should be purchased energy saving. The best models are those in triple class A or higher classes (A +++, A ++, A +), which use smaller quantities of hot water.

The dishwasher, then, must be taken care of to make it always functional and, therefore, to avoid that it goes under stress and consumes more electricity. Important is the cleaning the filter, as well as always check the salt level, as well as degrease the appliance from time to time with ad hoc products. The secret to reducing costs, however, lies in carrying out the washes with the right programs and at the times when you pay less for electricity. Usually, washing at 45 degrees guarantees a satisfactory result, unless the dishes are too encrusted and the appliance is not heavily loaded. In this case, higher temperatures must necessarily be used.

It is also useful to inquire with your electricity manager on the time bands of greatest savings and carry out the washes in those moments of the day. Some good habits, too, could give us a big hand. In particular, the pre-wash should not be used, which unnecessarily wastes water and electricity, and the dishwasher should only be started when it is full, but not overloaded. With just a few plates, pots, glasses and cutlery, washing would be just a waste. Finally, you can safely give up on the program drying.

As for the maintenance of the dishwasher, it is good practice to use specific products to prevent the formation of limestone at least once a month and use an ecological detergent respecting the recommended doses, in order to reduce consumption and not pollute the environment.