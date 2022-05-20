The Bill set for a massive TV comeback 12 years after the ax with two reboots in the works

ads

Long-time fans of The Bill were thrilled to learn that the police drama was set to return to the big screen, and now viewers will be left in a frenzy following the news that a second reboot is in the works.

Last year, three of the show’s top stars joined forces with ITV writer Simon Sansome to revive the beloved TV show once again.

Now, UKTV is in the early stages of developing a new spin-off of the police drama that could hit screens as soon as next year.

A TV insider has since revealed to The Sun that the fan-favorite show is set to get a reboot and bring a new wave of fans to the show.

They told the publication, “In the minds of many producers and executives, The Bill is a drama that’s sitting around, waiting to be rebooted.

“It’s a simple format but one that has attracted a loyal army of fans who would be thrilled to see it return.

“No doubt any new incarnation would be tweaked to bring a whole new generation to the show.”

A second reboot of the ITV police series is in the works (Image: Fremantle Media/REX/Shutterstock)

The Bill launched on ITV in 1983 and produced its final show in 2010 after successfully running 2,425 episodes and a whopping 26 series.

His ITV show, which was set in the heart of the fictional town of Sun Hill, quickly became Britain’s longest-running police drama.

And its cast soon shot to stardom as primetime celebrities, including the three actors who hoped to revive the show later this year: Mark Wingett (DC Jim Carver, Trudie Goodwin (Sgt June Ackland) and Graham Cole (PC Tony Stamp). .

The new show could launch later this year (Picture: uktv Play)

Several other Hollywood actors also launched their careers through the bit parts they played on the show.

This includes none other than Keira Knightley, David Tennant, James Mcavoy, Sean Bean, David Walliams and Paul O’Grady.

And it’s fair to say that their loyal legion of fans are looking forward to seeing the A-list actors return to the show to celebrate the success of the reboot.

