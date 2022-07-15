The bill to regulate a plebiscite in Puerto Rico is presented in the Lower House

Washington D.C. – Democratic Congressman Raul Grijalva today led the presentation in the House of Representatives of the bill that promotes calling a federal plebiscite in which the voters of Puerto Rico can vote on whether they prefer to convert the island into a state of the United States, enter into a status of free association or claim full independence.

Grijalva, chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, submitted the legislation along with his fellow Democrats Steny Hoyer – Majority Leader-, Nydia Velázquez and Darren Soto, and Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, who is a Republican.

Tonight, he also sent the official notification to the members of the Committee on Natural Resources about Wednesday’s voting session with the intention of approving the new legislation, which is numbered 8393. Four other bills will be considered that day.

Puerto Rican Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez – who had indicated that she would not sign the measure until it was released in Spanish – is largely absent from the list of original co-sponsors of the bill, which has the number . Ocasio Cortez has not specified this week the reasons for not co-sponsoring the legislation.

“I’m sorry,” Ocasio Cortez said this afternoon, when asked why she has not co-sponsored the legislation, and did not want to comment.

The project seeks to make the plebiscite, which is to be called for November 5, 2023, binding on the federal government, with automatic results, which has already provoked criticism from the leader of the Republican minority on the commission, Bruce Westerman (Arkansas). , who advanced today to The new day who will table amendments at the voting session.

If no status alternative achieves a majority, there must be a second round on March 3, 2024 between the two with the most votes.

“Puerto Ricans deserve to have a voice in determining their future status, and the Puerto Rico Status Bill gives them the opportunity to do so. While I have long hoped that they would choose to join our union as a state, it is essential that the people of Puerto Rico, and they alone, make the decision about their future.”indicated the leader Hoyer, who would like to be able to put the measure to a vote in the plenary chamber before the end of July, although he does not guarantee it.

Despite the interest of the Democratic leadership of the Lower House in advancing this legislation, the matter is not on the agenda of the Senate, where the leaders of that legislative body ruled out advancing a pro-statehood project early in the session.

“Resolving the political status of Puerto Rico has been one of my top priorities as chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources. But I know that the decolonization of Puerto Rico should not be a decision only for legislators in Washington. That is why I am so proud of both the work and the commitment of my colleagues to incorporate the comments of the leaders and residents of Puerto Rico in this final bill.”, maintained, for his part, Congressman Grijalva.

Congresswoman Velázquez, for her part, affirmed that the legislation “establishes a fair and democratic process of self-determination.”

“With this legislation, Congress rejects the status quo and allows voters to decide their future with three constitutionally viable options,” said Commissioner González, so far the only Republican on the Natural Resources Committee who has supported the bill. .

Soto, who was the main author of the pro-statehood project 1522, affirmed that the new legislation would allow Puerto Ricans “to leave the political limbo in which they have been for so many years and have a voice in the path towards decolonization.”

In the case of a favorable vote for statehood, the measure proposes that it be proclaimed no later than one year after the referendum, although it has been recognized that it will still require legislation to regulate the transition, both in fiscal matters and in relation to full access to Medicaid program.

Under statehood, Puerto Rico would be admitted to the Union “on an equal footing with the other states in all respects and would be part of the permanent union of the United States of America, subject to the United States Constitution, with powers not prohibited by the Constitution to the states and reserved to the state of Puerto Rico or its residents”.

According to the legislation, “during the implementation of the first articles of free association, an individual born in Puerto Rico to two parents who are citizens of the United States will be a citizen of the United States at birth under subsection (c) of section 301 (c )” of the Immigration and Naturalization Act.

But the measure seems to deny access to US citizenship, under free association, to the children of a single US parent, despite the fact that there is a mechanism in the immigration regulations for a person under that reality who is born in another country. “They do not take into consideration that the person may have served in the Armed Forces,” said a source.

Immigration attorney Manuel Rivera has questioned the constitutionality of denying a US citizen the transmission of US citizenship to their children born in an independent Puerto Rico, while that right is recognized in other countries. Constitutionalist Cristina Ponsa Kraus has opined that it would be constitutional, to prevent Puerto Rico from being populated mostly by US citizens for a long time.

“For the bill to withstand a constitutional challenge, Congress would have to pass that language in a separate bill to apply to all US citizens who have children outside the United States. I don’t think there are going to be many North Americans or congressmen who agree with such a law,” said lawyer Rivera, based in Washington DC.

Therefore, after the first pact of free association, a person born in Puerto Rico to at least one parent with US citizenship will no longer be considered a US citizen by birth, according to section 302 of the immigration and naturalization law, according to to legislation.

A person familiar with the free association pacts with the Pacific islands – Marshall, Palau and the Federation of Micronesian States – cautioned that although those treaties have time limits around economic matters, they are in practice perpetual agreements. as long as both parties decide to maintain the relationship.

The two parties, facing a free association agreement, can limit the duration of the treaty. But, the source warned that “if precedent is followed, it could be a deal in perpetuity.”

Under a status of independence there would be free transit between Puerto Rico and the United States for 25 years, a situation that would be permanent as long as the free association pact is in force.

Through both alternatives of political sovereignty, the rights of citizens to benefits acquired by retirement from the federal government, service in the United States Armed Forces, disability insurance and as survivors are also recognized. The Social Security funds of those who have not retired would be administered, for that purpose, by the government of Puerto Rico.

It also specifies that under a sovereign Puerto Rico, other federal transfers to individuals or the government of Puerto Rico would continue in their entirety for 10 years, although they would begin to be eliminated, 10% each year, as of year number 11.

Under statehood, Puerto Rico would be admitted to the Union “on an equal footing with the other states in all respects and would be part of the permanent union of the United States of America, subject to the United States Constitution, with powers not prohibited by the Constitution to the states and reserved to the state of Puerto Rico or its residents”.

But, the measure aspires to statehood being proclaimed in a single year, despite the complications that the transition may have in tax matters.

As the draft legislation established, the bill proposes an objective, nonpartisan, federally funded voter education campaign prior to the vote, as well as a process and deadlines for the US Department of Justice to review voter education materials and ballot design for the referendum

Look at the project here: