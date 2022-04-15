The billboard fills with frenetic action and adventures with Sandra Bullock | culture and entertainment

A Michael Bay heist thriller, “Ambulance: Escape Plan”; an adventure film with Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”; and a Spanish couple-swapping comedy, “The Game of the Keys”, headline the billboard of movie premieres this Easter which are brought forward to Wednesday.

“AMBULANCE, ESCAPE PLAN”, FRENTIC ACTION BY MICHAEL BAY

Emblem of the highest-grossing action film (“Armageddon”, “Transformers”), Californian director Michael Bay directs this heist “thriller” with fast-paced action that takes place over the course of a day, with chases and explosions aboard a ambulance.

The daredevil drivers are Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, with the Mexican Eiza González as hostage. They are two adoptive brothers, a war veteran with economic and family problems and a professional criminal who offers him a way out: to participate in the biggest bank robbery in the history of Los Angeles.

“THE LOST CITY”, ADVENTURES WITH SANDRA BULLOCK

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe are a romance novelist and an eccentric millionaire who are thrown into an epic jungle adventure where they will have no choice but to put aside their differences to find a treasure.

Directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, it also stars Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum.

“THE GAME OF KEYS”, EXCHANGE OF COUPLES

A group of friends in the midst of a mid-life crisis decides to venture into a game of swapping partners in this film directed by Vicente Villanueva and which is a version of a Mexican series with the same title.

Eva Ugarte, Ricard Farré, Fernando Guallar, Justina Bustos, Miren Ibarguren, María Castro, Tamar Novas and Dani Tatay make up the cast. The game will revolutionize the group of friends and their lives and make them discover who they are and what they really want.

“COUNTING SHEEP”, A BLACK COMEDY WITH NATALIA DE MOLINA

Eneko Sagardoy, Natalia de Molina and Juan Grandinetti star in this black comedy with hints of a “thriller” that marks the directorial debut of José Corral Llorente.

Ernesto is a lonely boy and undervalued by the people around him whose life changes with the appearance of three peculiar roommates who will try to recover his lost self-esteem, regardless of the means or the consequences.

“ALINE”, A FREE VISION ON THE LIFE OF CÉLINE DION

Valerie Lemercier writes, directs and stars in this film based on the life of Canadian singer Céline Dion, an international pop diva who has sold 200 million albums worldwide and rose to fame with the hit song from “Titanic”, “My heart will go on.”

Lemercier plays Aline, a young woman who grew up in a large Canadian family in the 1960s. Discovered as a great talent in her teens, she becomes a global sensation and, supported by her family, builds an extraordinary career.

“COMPARTMENT Nº6”, THE FORCED INTIMACY OF A TRAIN CAR

After his debut with “The happiest day in the life of Olli Mäki”, the Finnish Juho Kuosmanen premieres this second feature film with which he won the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Compartimento nº6” tells the story of a young student who takes a train to Moscow to go to the archaeological site of Murmansk and a Russian miner with whom she is forced to share the car, a coexistence that will unite them beyond what they expected.

“GAGARINE”, BETWEEN SOCIAL AND FANTASTIC CINEMA

The Gagarine neighborhood on the outskirts of Paris, inaugurated as a workers’ utopia in the 1960s by astronaut Yuri Gagarin, was demolished in August 2019 in a dilapidated state. Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh pay homage to that dream in this film.

Shot with the complicity and participation of the last inhabitants of the neighbourhood, the film revolves around a teenager named Yuri who always wanted to be an astronaut and who entrenches himself to defend the social housing block where he has lived all his life.