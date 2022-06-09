The billboard of premieres arrives at theaters in Querétaro – Tiempo Libre Querétaro

Querétaro, Qro., June 9, 2022.- The weekend is just around the corner, and like every week we have for you the reviews and previews of the films that will be screened this week in theaters in Querétaro.

Here we leave you 4 great premieres of various genres!

DEVIL

In the summer of 1974, Cherry Holly, a vibrant young nurse, is hired by the cold and calculating Naomi Hallewell to care for her father, Philip. Cherry is instantly drawn into the strange but intriguing world of the Hallewells. Cherry will soon discover that they are the last surviving members of an ancient race of predatory creatures and she will have to fight for her sanity and her life.

EXODUS: THE LAST TIDE

In the not-too-distant future, after a global catastrophe has wiped out nearly all of humanity on Earth, an elite astronaut from the Kepler Space Colony must make a decision that seals the fate of the people on both planets.

THE HOLE IN THE FENCE

In an exclusive summer camp, under the watchful eye of their tutors, the boys of a school receive a moral and religious education, but the discovery of a hole in the fence on the edge of the camp will trigger a series of increasingly disturbing events. . Fear and hysteria spread rapidly.

CHASING A DREAM

Michelle Payne (Teresa Palmer) dreams of the impossible: to win the Melbourne Cup, the most difficult horse race. At age 15 she drops out of school to become a jockey and after several failures, a family tragedy followed by her own fall from a horse, she nearly ends her dream. But with the love of her father (Sam Neill) and her brother Stevie, Michelle won’t give up. Against all medical advice, she rides on and meets the Prince of Penzance. Together they overcame impossible odds to achieve the dream: a trip to the 2015 Melbourne Cup, at odds of 100 to 1. The rest is history.

