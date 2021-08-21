The Billie Eilish case: why Happier than ever ranks first in the world

First in Italy, in England, in the United States, in Germany in France … Happier than ever Billie Eilish’s new album is a worldwide best seller just a few days after its publication. A triumph in streaming, but also in the oldest of formats, vinyl.

Billie Eilish is one of the most striking phenomena of recent years, there is no doubt. The young Los Angeles star is 19, an artist who speaks directly to her generation like no other. Fears, weaknesses, traumas, the problematic relationship with his body: these are the themes of the passages made up of stanzas that intercept the sensitivities and emotions of his peers. This is the main reason for its success, a success made up of songs that reach straight to the heart of the listener without conceding almost anything to the standard catchiness of chart songs.

“Happier Than Ever my second album is finally out »posted Eilish on Instagram. “It was the most fulfilling, most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music. Finneas (his brother, author and producer) and I were over the moon making this album. I love every single song on this project so much that it scares me to think about making it spin and making it available to everyone. I feel like crying, I have grown so much in the process of making this album and have experienced so much self-realization and self-reflection that I wish I could go back and do the record all over again because it was one of the best nights of my life ».

Musically the Eilish formula is and remains minimal: soft sounds, dilated atmospheres, flashes of jazz and bossa nova, techno folk, ballads sung with a subtle voice. It’s not exactly the kind of music that sparkes enthusiasm among classic rock aficionados, but it sure is a unique approach that distances his songs from all that contemporary pop offers.

Eilish does not celebrate herself and the fame acquired, on the contrary she emphasizes the dark and problematic sides which in a way made her life more complex. Expectations too high, invasions of privacy, paparazzi, stalkers at the front door, unbridled social comments. The dark side, the dark evil that envelops those who are at the top of the mainstream without any intermediate step. From zero to everything: this is what happened to Bilie, this is what she tells in her songs. But the future, his and his music, is still to be written. Because, it should be remembered, his date of birth is December 18, 2001 …