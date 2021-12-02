The bills empty the wallet: from January + 50% for gas and + 17% for electricity

CREMONA – The increases expected in the first quarter of 2022 will continue throughout the year splash the electricity and gas bills of a normal family at a record figure of 3,368, a good 1,227 euros more than last year. According to Consumerism’s calculation, the Government should allocate at least 10 billion euros to counter the impending price increases and stop speculation on the international energy markets.

THE TREND OF GAS. “The markets are in the hands of speculation and politicians no longer know which way to turn – he comments Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia -. Those who have made long-term purchase contracts today pay 35 cents per cubic meter for gas ”. Gas tariffs are decided every quarter by the Arera on the basis of international prices, which, after ten years of calm, skyrocketed in mid-2021.

“In the quarter October-December 2021, the Arera rate is 0.95 euros per cubic meter – continues Tabarelli -. But given the trend of international markets, without state intervention to calm prices, in the quarter January-March 2022 it will reach € 1.40 “, that is 50% more.

WHAT HAPPENS TO ELECTRICITY. The same goes for electricity, the price of which is set by the GME (Energy Market Manager) on the basis of international prices. “As of October 1st we had a 30% increase, when usually the increases were around 1% – explains Tabarelli -. Without a state intervention on January 1, the increase in the electricity bill would be from 17 to 25% “. The causes of this increase are manifold, starting with the scarcity of stocks delivered to Europe from Russia, too busy with the imminent opening of the North Stream pipeline and with transportation problems due to an obsolete network.

POST-PANDEMIC RECOVERY. In all this we must take into account the post-pandemic production recovery, which has seen a growth in demand for gas, especially from China, which intends to reduce the use of coal. The demand for gas does not decrease even in the face of investments in renewable energy by energy companies.

(WITH THE COLLABORATION OF RICCARDO ROSSI)