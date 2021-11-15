the bills ready on Sunday 14th November 2021

Never seen bonuses!



The football leagues around Europe and around the World continue to give away many games also on this Sunday, November 14, 2021. For this reason our editorial staff of Bottadiculo.it, in addition to today’s predictions, has compiled two multiple alternatives with many interesting challenges present in today’s schedule. Furthermore, we have also decided to bet on a gamble, that is a bet where you ‘risk’ more, with reference to the Croatia-Russia match, and a doubling, to try to win precisely double the amount bet.

The 1st multiple of November 14th Match Sign Quote Total share 4.39 Croatia-Russia 1 1.55 Malta-Slovakia Over 1.5 1.31 Slovenia-Cyprus Over 1.5 1.29 Armenia-Germany 2 + Over 2.5 1.31 Liechtenstein-Romania 2 handicap (-1) 1.28

POTENTIAL WIN: € 43.92

The 2nd multiple of November 14th Match Sign Quote Total share 5.95 North Macedonia-Iceland 1 1.53 Greece-Kosovo Over 1.5 1.36 Luxembourg-Ireland Over 1.5 1.42 Portugal-Serbia 1 1.47 Spain-Sweden 1 1.37

POTENTIAL WIN: € 59.51

The gamble of November 14th Match Sign Quote Croatia-Russia 1 first half 2.15

The doubling of November 14th Match Sign Quote Bari-Vibonese 1 + Over 1.5 1.74 Monopoli-Taranto Over 1.5 1.38

