the bills ready on Sunday 14th November 2021
The football leagues around Europe and around the World continue to give away many games also on this Sunday, November 14, 2021. For this reason our editorial staff of Bottadiculo.it, in addition to today’s predictions, has compiled two multiple alternatives with many interesting challenges present in today’s schedule. Furthermore, we have also decided to bet on a gamble, that is a bet where you ‘risk’ more, with reference to the Croatia-Russia match, and a doubling, to try to win precisely double the amount bet.
|Match
|Sign
|Quote
|Total share
|4.39
|Croatia-Russia
|1
|1.55
|Malta-Slovakia
|Over 1.5
|1.31
|Slovenia-Cyprus
|Over 1.5
|1.29
|Armenia-Germany
|2 + Over 2.5
|1.31
|Liechtenstein-Romania
|2 handicap (-1)
|1.28
POTENTIAL WIN: € 43.92
|Match
|Sign
|Quote
|Total share
|5.95
|North Macedonia-Iceland
|1
|1.53
|Greece-Kosovo
|Over 1.5
|1.36
|Luxembourg-Ireland
|Over 1.5
|1.42
|Portugal-Serbia
|1
|1.47
|Spain-Sweden
|1
|1.37
POTENTIAL WIN: € 59.51
|Match
|Sign
|Quote
|Croatia-Russia
|1 first half
|2.15
|Match
|Sign
|Quote
|Bari-Vibonese
|1 + Over 1.5
|1.74
|Monopoli-Taranto
|Over 1.5
|1.38
