World

the bills ready on Sunday 14th November 2021

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Football stadium

Never seen bonuses!
Fastbet
💰 up to € 500 in BONUS WAGERING
💰 + € 5 in REAL BONUS to the 1st deposit
💰 + 10% CASH BACK for 12 months

FIND OUT MORE

The football leagues around Europe and around the World continue to give away many games also on this Sunday, November 14, 2021. For this reason our editorial staff of Bottadiculo.it, in addition to today’s predictions, has compiled two multiple alternatives with many interesting challenges present in today’s schedule. Furthermore, we have also decided to bet on a gamble, that is a bet where you ‘risk’ more, with reference to the Croatia-Russia match, and a doubling, to try to win precisely double the amount bet.

The 1st multiple of November 14th
Match Sign Quote
Total share 4.39
Croatia-Russia 1 1.55
Malta-Slovakia Over 1.5 1.31
Slovenia-Cyprus Over 1.5 1.29
Armenia-Germany 2 + Over 2.5 1.31
Liechtenstein-Romania 2 handicap (-1) 1.28

POTENTIAL WIN: € 43.92

Eurobet offers to new customers € 5 immediately to the deposit + € 100 bonus.

The 2nd multiple of November 14th
Match Sign Quote
Total share 5.95
North Macedonia-Iceland 1 1.53
Greece-Kosovo Over 1.5 1.36
Luxembourg-Ireland Over 1.5 1.42
Portugal-Serbia 1 1.47
Spain-Sweden 1 1.37

POTENTIAL WIN: € 59.51

SNAI offers to new customers 5 € FREE + € 300 on the first deposit.

The gamble of November 14th
Match Sign Quote
Croatia-Russia 1 first half 2.15

BEST PRICE ON WILLIAM HILL

William Hill offers to new customers € 215 as a welcome bonus.

The doubling of November 14th
Match Sign Quote
Bari-Vibonese 1 + Over 1.5 1.74
Monopoli-Taranto Over 1.5 1.38

BEST PRICE ON 888 SPORT

888sport offers new customers a bonus of € 100 + € 5 of casino bonuses.

Read also

Tired of losing?

Create your Bet slips using the first statistic in the world on the results related to the QUOTAS. Start placing your bet following the dealer method and increase your chance of winning! TRY FOR FREE

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Shock punishment: a cat scratches the owner, she locks him out of the window on the 14th floor of the building

5 days ago

secret services, an international earthquake – Libero Quotidiano

1 week ago

The Glasgow glacier, in Antarctica – Terra & Poli is dedicated to Cop 26

2 weeks ago

framed by the police 52 years after the robbery, but he died

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button