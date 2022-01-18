“The bills will increase for the next 3 years, focus on renewables and nuclear”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the worldwide surge in energy demand could give rise to a spiral of volatility in the prices of energy products that will not end for three years. Furthermore, unless the way in which electricity is generated is changed, pollution will also increase uncontrollably, effectively making it impossible to hit the ambitious target of carbon neutrality by 2050.

In its annual electricity market report, the IEA certified the strongest ever increase in electricity demand for 2021, as economies began to recover from the recession triggered by the previous year’s pandemic. He also underlined how the increased demand for energy has brought prices to historic highs and, at the same time, to record emissions of climate-altering substances (greenhouse gases).

According to the energy control body of the OECD, this trend could continue for the next 3 years, with heavy repercussions on economies around the world and on consumers themselves. To avoid this risk, the executive director of the IEA, Fatih Birol, has suggested a structural change in the way electricity is produced. “The sharp hikes in electricity prices in recent times have caused difficulties for many families and businesses around the world and we risk becoming an engine of social and political tensions,” he said.

Last year, global electricity demand increased by 6%, driven by the generalized growth of national economies which resumed production which collapsed in 2020 due to the pandemic. This is the most “substantial” increase since 2010, when the countries were emerging from the financial crisis of the previous two years. In absolute terms, the overall increase in demand exceeded 1,500 terawatt-hours, the highest ever recorded.

Leading this dizzying growth was China, where about half of global electricity demand was concentrated: an estimated 10% increase year-on-year in Beijing. But the Asian giant, along with India, also suffered from frequent power cuts (especially in the second half of the year), due to the fact that coal supplies were not enough to keep up with energy demand. All of this has led to a general slowdown of the economy in the region.

But emissions also hit record levels. Following the increased need for electricity, and the increase in supply costs, many economies have turned to coal-fired power plants, which are cheaper than other sources of electricity generation but also highly polluting. These plants recorded a + 9% on electricity generation compared to the previous year, that is more than half of the world increase in energy demand. This is an all-time high, at the same time that gas prices have skyrocketed. This is why, compared to electricity generation from coal, that from gas grew by 2%.

All this has led to an increase in total carbon dioxide emissions of 7% on an annual basis, another record figure (which contrasts with the decrease in the previous two years). “Policy makers should now act to mitigate the impacts on the most vulnerable and to address the underlying causes,” said Birol. The director of the IEA therefore called for “greater investments in low-carbon energy technologies”, including not only renewable sources and energy efficiency but also nuclear energy. Electricity generation from nuclear power increased by 3.5% in 2021.

According to the agency’s estimates, renewables also grew by 6% in 2021. But this increase is still not enough to keep pace with the vertical increase in energy demand following the reopening of economies in the post-pandemic recovery. For Birol, climate-altering emissions deriving from electricity production must be reduced by 55% by 2030 to achieve the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by the middle of the century.

“But in the absence of major political action by governments,” he argued, “these emissions are set to remain around the same level for the next 3 years.” And he added that “not only does this highlight how far we are currently on a path to net zero emissions by 2050, but it also highlights the massive changes needed by the electricity sector to fulfill its critical role in decarbonising the energy sector in general” .