the Binance platform signs an “exclusive” partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced on Thursday that it has signed a partnership “exclusive” and “multi-year“with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to create a series of NFT collections and introduce the new internet”web3to his millions of fans.

The first collection will be released “this year” and will feature models created in collaboration with the Portuguese player, Binance said, without giving details on the amount of the partnership.

NFTs (“Non-Fungible Tokens” or “non-fungible tokens” in French) are unique digital assets authenticated on the block chain (or “blockchain”), the technology that serves as the basis in particular for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

“My relationship with fans is very important to me, so the idea of ​​bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something I wanted to be a part of.“, said in a press release Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most followed personalities in the world with more than 500 million “followers” ​​on social networks.

Other sports stars like Neymar and Serena Williams have already displayed their appetite for NFTs by announcing their membership in the “Bored Ape Yacht-Club”, a closed club of NFT holders linked to unique images of monkeys and sold at more $200,000 each.

Serena Williams has already linked her name to that of the NFTs by joining as “advisorand investor in the French start-up Sorare, which has created an online football player sticker exchange game based on this technology.

After generating $44.2 billion in 2021, the NFT market saw a 75% decline in spending volume between February and mid-April, according to consultancy Chainalysis.