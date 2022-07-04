the biographical films of great legends that come to the cinema

Stories of real lives -preferably famous-, worthy of a movie, are biopics or biographical films. And today the cinema and digital platforms are full of these characters, of whom, every time they are talked about, it seems that they revive.

The term “biopic” is an Anglo-Saxon combination of two words: biography and picture; a kind of movie genre that adapts the life of someone like Elvis Presley, King of Rock and Roll, whose musical drama called ‘Elvis 2022,’ which at its theatrical release grossed $31.1 million over the weekend , surpassing ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which pocketed US $ 29.6 million and has been the highest grossing film of the year.

The long-awaited ‘Elvis’ will be in Colombia on July 14, after having appeared in Europe.

According to Juan Carlos Romero, professor of cinema at the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente and the Departmental Institute of Fine Arts, “these types of films are well received because they have a preconceived audience substrate, because those who are interested in seeing them, You already know about the artist. It is an audience that is already naturalized with that story and recognizes it, since, in general, they are lives that repeat a pattern: humble origins, a promotion, the struggle that their success represents.”

‘Elvis’

After its Cannes debut, this biopic is the most anticipated. The king of rock and roll, Elvis Aaron Presley (Tupelo, Mississippi, January 8, 1935-Memphis, Tennessee, August 16, 1977), is played by actor Austin Butler (James Garrett, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, by Tarantino).

The film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, has already received positive reviews from critics in some countries where it has been released. It features the participation of Tom Hanks, in the role of his enigmatic exploitative manager of whom little has been said. Presley became a music star when the rights of Africans were fighting in the streets of the United States. “People connect with his story because of his origins, he was a peasant who fulfilled his dreams,” explains @MarioJimenezFm, a radio expert.

‘Blonde’

On September 23, Netflix will present ‘Blonde’, a film with Ana de Armas, which recounts a part of the enigmatic life of Norma Jeane Mortenson and the circumstances of her death, an unsolved mystery.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, published in 2000, which narrates the life of Monroe, although several artistic licenses are given, since both in the novel and in the film, some of the events of his life are changed. . Directed by Andrew Dominic’, the biopic had been in production for more than 10 years and after the phrases of praise from the author of the biography, it found the light after a partial veto by Netflix.

The Queen of pop

One of the most anticipated film projects is the Madonna biopic. Although the film does not yet have a release date, it is already known that the American Julia Garner will be in charge of responding to the important task of interpreting this global music icon.

It is the same interpreter of ‘Vogue’ who is in charge of writing and directing this cinematographic work –it is not the first time that she directs–.

“Transmit the incredible journey that life has taken me as an artist, dancer and human being, trying to make my way in this world”, is the intention of this film, says the versatile artist, whose followers await the uncovering of the darkest secrets of the ‘Material Girl’.

Reggae fans are already looking forward to seeing the film of the life and work of Bob Marley. Although the film does not yet have a defined title, it has already been announced that its premiere will be on January 12, 2024, and will star Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Leonard Bernstein

An unrecognizable Bradley Cooper –with white hair, wrinkles, another figure–, stars in and directs, for the Netflix platform, the biography of composer Leonard Bernstein, who was the first American conductor to achieve world fame for his work leading the Philharmonic Orchestra from New York; also remembered for his shows aimed at young people on television from 1958 to 1972 and for his compositions for theatrical stages, among which West Side Story stands out.

Died on October 14, 1990, until now there had been no review of his life. ‘Maestro’ will feature Carey Mulligan, who will play Felicia Montealegre, the director’s first wife; Jeremy Strong as John Gruen, an art historian, and Maya Hawke as Jamie, the eldest daughter.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

This film directed by Eric Appel, writer and director of the humor website Funny or Die, will explore all facets of the life of the eccentric Weird Al Yankovic, from his rapid rise to fame with important songs like Eat It, the parody of Beat It, the Michael Jackson classic. Yankovic is recognized for this type of songs mocking songs like Smells Like Teen Spirit, by Nirvana. His scandalous Hollywood romances and his over-the-top lifestyle will be reflected in the film based on his life. ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ does not yet have a release date, but the first trailer has already been presented, in which Daniel Radcliffe is seen as the one in charge of representing this 62-year-old singer, musician and comedian.

whitney houston

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of renowned singer Whitney Houston, which occurred at her hotel on the eve of the Grammys, on February 11, 2012. Her story – through abuse, excess of drugs and a great talent–, will be told in the biopic ‘I wanna dance with somebody’, starring Naomie Ackie (she acted in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

The film, which will be released this year, was written and directed by one of the great directors of biopics, Anthony McCarten, recognized for films such as Winston Churchill (The Darkest Moment), Stephen Hawkins (The Theory of Everything) and Freddie Mercury ( Bohemian Rhapsody).