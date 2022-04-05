The biological mother of Brad and Angelina’s daughter tells why she gave her up for adoption

Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara Jolie-Pitt, whose biological mother finally appeared / Photo: Getty Images

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt She was adopted at six months by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who are currently divorced. seventeen years later, Mentewab Dawit Lebisobiological mother of the teenager, revealed the heartbreaking reason why she had to give her up for adoption.

The sad story of Zahara Jolie-Pitt and her biological mother

In an interview with the agency Reutersthe biological mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt recounted the tragic way in which he conceived the minor and revealed She was forced to give her up for adoption. “(A man) pulled out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream. He raped me and then disappeared“, revealed.

Mentewab Dawit explained that he decided to remain silent for almost two decades because in his community it is frowned upon to be a victim of abusealthough he thanked Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for giving her daughter a second chance and a better life.

“I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck. Angelina Jolie has been more of a mother to her than I have. He’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss her.” Mentewab Dawit Lebiso

How were the first years of life of the stepdaughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie?

mindwab told that when her family found out that she was pregnant they kicked her out of her house, that’s when she went to Hosanna, a small town in Ethiopia Where was he born Zahara. Originally named after YemasrechWhat does it mean ‘good news‘.

Because she was alone and unable to work, the Health Both of them got worse, so they returned to their village to ask for help from their family. There, the mother of mindwab suggested giving her daughter up for adoption. However, the mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt He assured that, if he could have, he would have stayed with his daughter.

“My baby was on the verge of death. She was left malnourished and she was not even able to cry (…) she was desperate and decided to walk away, instead of seeing my girl dying ”. Mentewab Dawit Lebiso

The adoption process was involved in controversy after her maternal grandmother claimed that the baby was orphan and what had HIV, statement that he denied years later, and it was his own mother who confessed that everything was a lie for hide her rape.

What does Angelina Jolie think of Zahara’s biological mother?

This is not the first public appearance of the biological mother of Zahara Jolie-Pittbecause in 2017 he spoke with the Daily Mail and was honest for the first time about the feelings he professes to his daughter despite not having met her never directly.

“I miss her all the time. I think of her every day and I hope soon to hear her voice or see her face. I know when her birthday is, but it makes me sad that I can’t celebrate it with her. I hope at some point to have regular contact with her.” Mentewab Dawit Lebiso

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is one of the five adopted children of the actress along with Shiloh, Vivienne, Madox, Knox and Pax / Photo: Getty Images

Angelina Joliewho recently appeared in the film Eternalshas not ruled on the statements of the biological mother of Zahara and the legal resolution on the interaction that it may have with mindwabwho has been aware of his daughter through the media.

On 2005the 46-year-old actress adopted the girl born in Ethiopia when she was six months old. At that time she had already divorced Billy Bob Thornton. people close to Angeline They say that he made the decision to adopt Zahara With Brad Pitt the same year in which he decided to legally adopt Jolie’s children.