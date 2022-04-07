The biological mother of one of Angelina Jolie’s daughters broke the silence and made a request

It is public knowledge that Angelina Jolienext to the actor Brad Pitt, they adopted several children and others had them in a “natural” way. Now, the actress is back in the news because the mother of one of the children she adopted has reappeared and with shocking statements.

Angelina and Brad are parents to Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox who were fathered by the couple. In addition, they adopted Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

It is precisely the mother of Zahara Marley who has reappeared with a forceful message for Angelina Jolie. The woman, identified as Mentewab Dawit, gave an interview to Reuters to tell why she decided to give her daughter up for adoption.

Zahara was adopted in 2005 in Ethiopia. The girl was still a baby and both Brad and Angelina always claimed that her mother had died of AIDS. However, this is not the case and Mentewab has come out to deny it.

Zahara a few years after being adopted. She today she is 17 years old.



Zahara’s real name is Yemasrech, and it means “Good News”. His mother became pregnant as a result of rape, according to the woman, and he had to escape from his tribe because he was frowned upon.

The mother of Zahara She went through the worst in poverty and that was when she decided to give the girl up for adoption so that she would not suffer.

“My baby was on the verge of death. She was left malnourished and she was not even able to cry. I was desperate and decided to walk away, instead of seeing my girl dying, “said the biological mother of Angelina’s adoptive daughter.





Mentewab was, despite everything, very grateful for the life that the actress gave to Zahara and acknowledged that the girl was “very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman, I wish them all the luck in the world.”

However, Zahara’s biological mother took care to clarify that she does not want money from the Hollywood couple and that she would only like to “have some kind of contact, I would like to see her face.”

“I don’t want money from Angelina, she doesn’t have to give me money,” the hurt mother closed.

WHEN ANGELINA AND BRAD PITT DIVORCE



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met in 2004 when he was still married to actress Jennifer Aniston. The romance progressed very quickly and a year later they had already adopted Zahara. In 2014 the couple already had six children (3 biological and 3 adopted) but only two years later they decided to separate.

In 2016 Angelina filed for divorce from Brad amid scandalous rumors. Despite everything, today the former couple maintains a good relationship for their children.