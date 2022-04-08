The biological mother of the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reappeared

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt’s biological mother, who is the adopted daughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, recently reappeared.who is currently 17 years old.

Zahara’s biological mother, adopted by the couple at 6 months of age, explained the reasons why she did not stay with the little girl and preferred to find a new family for her to take care of her upbringing.

In dialogue with Reuters, Mentwabe Dawit explained that in 2004 she was working on a construction site in Ethiopia when she was 24 years old and at the end of one of her working days she was sexually abused by a stranger on the street.

These types of crimes are a taboo in the African nation, so women tend to be judged for what happened, which led the woman not to tell anyone, but weeks later she discovered that she was pregnant.

This forced her to tell her mother, despite the fear she felt about the possible rejection that could result, but contrary to what she thought, she supported her.

“It was not as I feared. I found my mother understanding and consoling. She urged me not to do anything rash that could endanger my life.“, said.

Some time later, she gave birth to little Yemsrach at home, which means good news in the Amharic language, and everything was going well until she realized that she did not have the resources to feed her little daughter.

“My baby was on the verge of death. She became malnourished and couldn’t even cry. She was desperate and decided to run away, rather than see my daughter die,” Mentwabe added in the interview.

For this reason he left home, without telling his mother, who searched for her for several months and finally gave up believing she was dead, so she decided to give her up for adoption: “My mother did what she thought was best for the girl.”

And he pointed out: “Nobody cheated on my mother, as some media outlets claim. Her motive was to save the girl from dying, which I fully understand. I think my daughter is a very lucky human being to be adopted by a world famous lady. I wish them both all the success they deserve.”

Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

One of the couples that was acclaimed and loved by many, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, continue their lawsuits after starting the divorce process since 2016, for which it has become one of the longest separation processes of Hollywood stars, this happening from the custody of their children, to the distribution of their properties.

In recent hours, the world was surprised by a new action imposed by the Oscar winner, Brad Pitt, who filed a lawsuit against Jolie for a piece of land that the couple had bought in 2008, the same one in which they married and in which they hoped to spend their days after the withdrawal from the screens.

It is the Château Miraval, an estate where, in addition to vineyards, the couple has a mansion. It is located in Correns, a town in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region, in southeastern France. all terrain they bought it in 2008 for about $28.4 million, by which time Jolie would have put up around 40% of the house. However, today it would be valued at more than 158 million dollars.

In this same mansion, the couple intended to advance with a family wine business, in addition to taking care of their children; however, after 2016, when the divorce between Pitt and Jolie began, these plans would have fallen apart and now the struggle continues over who gets the estate in France or the final sale and distribution of it, a dispute that Pitt seeks to win.

According to the actor, he would have invested money to continue the profitability of the vineyard until 2013, and although according to what he argued in court, Jolie would not have matched his efforts, stated that he is willing to buy the part that the actress has in the property, but Jolie disagreed. In this way, she had established in court that they would not sell their parts of the farm without the other’s consent.

However, since October 2021, Pitt would have realized that his ex-wife had already given his part of the Château Miraval to the Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, this without announcing his decision. or ask for her consent, so now he decided to sue her for the sale of his ownership interest.

“In doing so, he has violated the rights of the only person who poured money and sweat into the success of the business by seeking to sell both the business and the family home to a third party competitor.”a Pitt spokesman told the outlet. TMZ, referring to the obligations that Jolie had allegedly neglected by selling her share without telling Pitt.

And I add: “He intends to recover an investment that he has not made and some benefits that he has not obtained,” highlighting that the actress would not have invested enough in the mansion to take the liberties that had affected Pitt.