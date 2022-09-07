The biologist who tried to reveal the secrets of the fishing industry and disappeared in the South American Pacific

Drafting *

Keith Davis disappeared at sea thousands of miles from home. His body has never been found. Now the mystery of his death has shed light on a maritime world that is largely hidden from view. Journalist Rachel Monroe tells the story.

At my local grocery store in Texas I can buy a can of tuna for less than a dollar. But like many things that seem cheap, those low prices are only possible because of the dangerous and largely invisible work that takes place far away.

A job most of us never find out about firsthand.

Davis, an idealistic and adventure-loving Arizonan, fought to make visible the world of commercial tuna fishing. And perhaps he paid a high price for it.

“He was very impulsive, very romantic, adventurous,” says Anik Clemens, his friend and colleague. “He was very passionate about what he did. He wanted to protect the oceans, he wanted to protect the fishermen and their industry.”

Missing

In 2015, in the midst of a seemingly routine voyage on the Victoria 168, part of a tuna fleet owned by a Taiwanese conglomerate, the 41-year-old He disappeared hundreds of miles off the coast of Ecuador.

Caption, The marine biologist was described by his family as a person who loved to travel. This photo was taken in Bolivia when he visited the South American country.

The crew searched the ship, but found no trace of it. When news of his disappearance reached his friends and colleagues on the mainland, many were instantly suspicious.

“He had 16 years of service. And I had no doubt that he was as professional, careful and safe as anyone could be,” said Bubba Cook, a friend of Davis and manager of the Western and Central Pacific Tuna Program at the World Living Fund. Wild (WWF, in English).

“The inescapable conclusion is that something had to have happened to him. To this day, I am convinced that he saw something that the people who were on that ship did not want him to see.”

Investigating her disappearance for a BBC podcast led me into a fascinating world.

The job

Davis was a marine biologist who worked as fishing spottera little-known profession that offers great adventure and, in some cases, great risk.

The nearly 2,500 observers in the world are our eyes and ears in the oceans.

They live aboard fishing boats for months, venturing hundreds of miles out to sea to protect those waters from overfishing and collect scientific observations that help us understand the health of our oceans and marine life.

Caption, Keith with his ex-girlfriend Anik Clemens.

They live among the crew, working the same grueling hours in the same harsh conditions. But sometimes they are also viewed with suspicion, because part of their job is report illegal activities.

But what could Davis have witnessed to put him in danger? The high seas, where legal jurisdiction is complex and there is little oversight, is notorious for illegal activity; namely drug and arms trafficking and sometimes even human trafficking.

However, to be clear, we have seen nothing to show that Davis witnessed any of that activity on Victoria 168.

The ship he was working on at the time of his disappearance was involved in what is known as transshipment.

Transshipment vessels provide tuna longliners with fresh supplies and transport freshly caught fish back to shore.

image source, MRAG Americas Caption, Keith was traveling on the ship Victoria 168 when he disappeared. The image is the boat days after the incident.

This process can allow some tuna longliners to stay at sea for years at a time, helping to save costs, and the can of tuna I found on my grocery store shelf was 99 cents.

The risk

Bystanders who witness illegal activities are in an incredibly vulnerable position.

When Davis was working on the Victoria 168, his only means of communication with shore was through the captain’s computer.

The people who do their jobs are sometimes trained to speak in code in case they see something that’s too sensitive to say out loud. Although Davis loved being an observer, he also was well aware of the dangers of the job.

“Many of us who have served have witnessed gun activity, knife fights, slavery … much of which we have to swallow as ‘part of the job,'” he wrote on Facebook the year before he disappeared.

Even more alarming, Davis’s alleged death is not an isolated incident. Several watchers went missing or died under mysterious circumstances – there were two more incidents during the months we were working on the podcast.

Most of these cases have much less visibility even than the Davis case.

That’s because many observers aren’t adventurous Americans, like Davis, but Pacific Islanders working to support their families.

They are often from communities with a strong history of artisanal fishing, a localized industry that, in many cases, has been devastated by the encroachment of globalized fishing fleets that rely on transshipment.

When men like Charlie Lasisi, an observer from Papua New Guinea, or Eritara Aati Kaierua from Kiribas, died in suspicious circumstances, they did not make the headlines.

But it is observers like these that bear the brunt of our desire to buy cheap tuna.

The “invisibility” of the ocean

Davis’s body has yet to be found. Investigations by Panamanian authorities and the FBI were inconclusive.

“While we find the lack of resolution regarding what happened to Keith to be extremely disturbing, there is little more we can do,” his employer, MRAG Americas, said in a statement.

“We continue to strive for maximum security for our deployed observers at sea and on land.”

The Gilontas Group, owner of the Victoria 168, has refused to comment on the case, which is still technically open, also saying it “has cooperated with the authorities who carried out the investigation.”

Officially, we don’t know if Davis accidentally died, committed suicide or was murdered.

But what we do know is that much of the illegal activity that takes place at sea is based on the idea that what happens far from shore, where there are no cell phone signals or security cameras, is essentially invisible to who are on solid ground.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Figures for how many fish observers are missing are unknown, making it difficult to address the dangers these workers face at sea.

The job of observers, of being witnesses to what happens in plain view, can make them vulnerable.

“The observers don’t have the support of the fishing industry. They don’t have the support of the agencies. They don’t have the support of their employers, the contractors. In the end, are alonesaid Liz Mitchell, former president of the Association of Professional Spotters.

Some light

But in the course of my reporting, I found a host of people working to shed light on this “invisible” world.

WWF’s Bubba Cook has been tracking unexplained observer deaths for more than a decade.

“One of the biggest problems is that we just don’t know how many observers have been lost“, he comments.

“Only here in the Pacific has it been about one observer a year. And that’s just [desde] we started keeping records. How many before that died at sea in various circumstances, or never returned home?

There is also the Global Fishing Watch map, an open access tool that shows the locations of more than 65,000 vessels from 2012 to the present.

By listening to stories like those of Keith Davis, Charlie and Eritara, and learning about what’s happening on the high seas, we can make things safer for observers, crews and our oceans.

* Rachel Monroe is a narrator and reporter for the BBC podcast Lost At Sea. She is a contributor to the New Yorker settled in Texas and author of Savage Appetites: True Stories of Women, Crime, and Obsession.