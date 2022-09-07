News

The biologist who tried to reveal the secrets of the fishing industry and disappeared in the South American Pacific

illustration of the boat in which Keith was travelling.

Keith Davis disappeared at sea thousands of miles from home. His body has never been found. Now the mystery of his death has shed light on a maritime world that is largely hidden from view. Journalist Rachel Monroe tells the story.

At my local grocery store in Texas I can buy a can of tuna for less than a dollar. But like many things that seem cheap, those low prices are only possible because of the dangerous and largely invisible work that takes place far away.

A job most of us never find out about firsthand.

Davis, an idealistic and adventure-loving Arizonan, fought to make visible the world of commercial tuna fishing. And perhaps he paid a high price for it.

