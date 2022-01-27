The Birkenstock brothers become billionaires after the sale of the German brand to LVMH: from a “loser” sandal to a designer and cult object





The famous sandals, a favorite of hippies and grandparents around the world, have been produced by the family for nearly 250 years. The ecclesiastical records of the German city of Langen-Bergheim identify Johann Adam Birkenstock in 1744 as a “Subject and shoemaker” whose great-grandson Konrad opened two shoe shops in nearby Frankfurt and began manufacturing and selling flexible insoles. The arches were shaped rather than flat and provided additional support.

The demand for the shoes was so massive that in 1925 it moved to a much larger factory to increase production. His son, Carl, joined the company as a teenager and became a leading authority in podiatry, launching training courses and writing books on what was needed to create comfortable footwear and promote a healthy gait. There strength of the brand it was just a solid family business. But true to the popular anecdotal, the third generation brings feud in the family and the loss of control of the brand. As if that weren’t enough, Christian’s ex-wife Susanne, after 16 years of marriage and two children, launched a rival shoe brand in 2003. Called Beautystep, marketed as a shoe “designed by Susanne Birkenstock” and was supposed to make who wore it as if he were walking on the beach, designed to stretch the leg muscles and promote blood circulation. A bad one followed legal battle and eventually the court ruled that he could sell his shoes without the family name.

Today, fully cleared through customs, from an unlucky shoe on the feet of the German tourist worn with a white sock, to a fashionable object, even the fake models have contributed to its global success. After all, Coco Chanel also said: “If they copy me, it means I’m good!”.

Always recognizable by their cork shape and rubber sole that adapts to the shape of the wearer’s foot, the range of products has expanded over time: from the classic Arizona model that costs from 80 to 150 euros, to the one with lacing on the heel, to the ankle boot in aged leather to the closed model in velvety suede.

Comfortable and cool, unisex model, depopulated among inflencers and celebrieties, from Charlotte Casiraghi to Julia Roberts and Justin Bieber. Valentino and Jil Sander have also designed Birkenstock collections, playing with style and comfort. In February 2021, Birkenstock was sold to French-US investment firm L Catterton, backed by the French luxury goods group. LVMH and its owner Bernard Arnault. The German company is valued today 4 billion euros.

The latest make-over at Birkenstock did it for him Kim Jones, the creative director of Dior during Paris Man Fashion Week. Sublimated with embroidery and dyed in gray or black, these new objects of desire are the reinterpretation of the Milano model, a classic from the 1960s. reinterpreted in homage to Christian Dior, passionate about horticulture. Featuring rubber elements and industrial buckles that recall the details of the iconic Saddle bag. Two absolute musts hand in hand for next summer.