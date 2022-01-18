the birthday party with the Christmas cake and the inflatable house

Billie Eilish turned 20 last weekend and to celebrate she thought fit to organize a special home night. Between a Christmas cake and an inflatable structure placed inside the house, the birthday was decidedly “unconventional”.

Billie Eilish is growing and not only professionally: last December 18th she turned 20 and could not be more satisfied with the incredible results achieved in a few years. Each of his hits manages to climb the international charts, is now considered a true style icon, as well as a champion of body positivity. In short, the young pop star does not seem to miss a beat. Also on the occasion of the birthday he has seen fit to show his “unconventional” side: rather than a classic spectacular party in a glamorous club, he has decided to organize a home evening.

Billie Eilish’s birthday cake

Who said you can’t have fun at home? Billie Eilish proved that this is just a cliché and for the birthday she managed to create a very special evening right at home. No maxi swags, glamorous dresses and famous guests, she spent her birthday with very few underwear and some original ideas. As documented by a mini album shared on social media, he blew out the candles on a homemade “Christmas” cake, a sponge cake covered with cream and red and white candy canes, on which he placed 20 colored candles.

The inflatable house for Billie Eilish’s 20 years

Billie Eilish’s 20 “home” years

The real gem of the party, however, is another: the maxi inflatable structure that he has assembled at home. It is in yellow, blue and red and has been decorated with a series of LED lights that made the atmosphere even more magical. In the caption of the album Billie has simply used emoticons in the shape of a festoon and cake, proving that she does not like social “excesses”. How many will take inspiration from the singer for their future birthday? The only certain thing is that he is an unconventional star and to prove it is the fact that he has been able to make even a quiet home evening unique.