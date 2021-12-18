The Bitcoin bill passes to the Senate in Paraguay

Recent news from Paraguay. The bill proposed with the aim of regulating the trade and mining of Bitcoin in the country it was approved Thursday by the Senate. A really important news given that now it will have to move to the Chamber of Deputies. However, we will have to wait until 2022 before we have a definitive answer. Let’s find out all the details together.

Now it’s up to the Chamber of Deputies to approve the Bitcoin bill

Everything has now passed into the hands of the House of Representatives of Paraguay that will have to examine and discuss the bill that sees a regulation of Bitcoin in its activities of mining and trade. To have anticipated the news was Senator Fernando Silva Faccetti, rightly enthusiastic since he is one of the co-authors of the bill:

Now the Chamber of Deputies will discuss next year on this project, where we hope that the proposal will be thoroughly analyzed with the public and private sectors, improving it if necessary, for its effective approval.

As already explained in our previous article, this bill does not have the objective of giving legal tender to bitcoins in Paraguay. On the contrary, it seeks to provide more regulation on the use of crypto in the context of mining. In practice, the future vision is to provide greater security to this new nascent industrial sector. Also, try to offer more protection to investors of companies offering cryptocurrency services. This can be seen from what Carlitos Rejala himself, a member of the Paraguayan Congress and co-author of the bill had declared some time ago:

With this we want to welcome the innovation of cryptocurrencies in Paraguay. This is the result of a very strong and arduous teamwork done by many experts in the sector, both local and foreign.

Other objectives of the Paraguayan bill

This bill, approved by the Paraguayan Senate, argues that companies and individuals interested in the mining of Bitcoin they will have to apply for authorization for the consumption of industrial energy. Immediately upon approval you will need to apply for one license in order to get started with cryptocurrency mining.

Finally, another important aspect was revealed by Silva Faccetti in another tweet: