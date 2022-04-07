The Bitcoin conference arrives for the second year in Miami with thousands of attendees

The world of cryptocurrencies met this Wednesday in Miami Beach for the Bitcoin 2022 conference, a four-day conclave to do business, learn about the latest news and listen to experts, whose ultimate goal is to accelerate the implementation of the digital token. best known.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, the first ruler in the world to make bitcoin a legal tender, was scheduled to participate in the session on Thursday, but the office of the Presidency of El Salvador confirmed to Efe that the president will speak from his country and will be represented at the meeting by the ambassador to the US, Milena Mayorga.

Who did come today to kick off this conference, which in its four days expects to gather more than 35,000 attendees, that is, more than twice as many as last year, was the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, who in the main auditorium advocated “integrating” virtual currencies into all aspects of society “this year.”

“Together we will create a world where everyone has the opportunity to live in peace, with dignity and freedom,” said Suárez after highlighting what cryptocurrencies can mean for the American continent in the medium term and the role that Miami can play in it.

Named one of the most pro-cryptocurrency mayors in the United States, Suarez said that Miami is becoming “the decentralized capital of the world.”

The City of Miami partnered in 2021 with CityCoin, an organization that facilitates the launch of digital assets to support municipalities, and launched the Miami Coin.

Part of the funds that the municipality receives from operations with this digital currency will go to a fund to help residents with problems paying rent.

CityCoin digital currencies generate profits through the process known as “staking”, which simply consists of keeping them blocked in an electronic wallet, which simultaneously contributes to the operation and functioning of the blockchain of that same cryptocurrency.

In the case of CityCoin, 30% of the rewards go to the municipal treasury and 70% is distributed among those who extract the coin, the so-called miners.

MIAMI, LIKE WALL STREET, ALREADY HAS ITS BULL

The event started with the presentation of the “Miami Bull”, a life-size sculpture of more than 1,300 kilos that resembles the sculpture that is the symbol of Wall Street and will be placed these days outside the Convention Center for later be taken to the Wolfson Campus of Miami Dade College.

The work reflects the position within the universe of cryptocurrencies and in general of the world financial scene of Miami, where in 2021 the new blockchain technology companies obtained more than $760 million in financing, the same figure as Los Angeles, according to a report by the consulting firm CB Insights.

Organized by Bitcoin magazine and the brands around Bitcoin Inc., this conference has the number one objective of accelerating “hyper bitcoinization”, as it proclaims on its website.

It is an event that is more than a conference, as it has a music festival, an art gallery and a trade fair with more than 200 companies from the Bitcoin world as exhibitors, as well as many parallel events.

“This industry is booming, it is a great opportunity for everyone, especially for low-income families and developing countries,” Daniel, one of the attendees at the event, told Efe.

For his part, Benjamin Bean was not concerned about the fall that bitcoin has registered since the beginning of the year, the most popular cryptocurrency and in which he has invested his money, since he has a long-term view and in his opinion, “ from an annual perspective, bitcoin always tends to go up”, as he told Efe.

This New Zealander at the head of a company that operates in the world of virtual currencies has flown to Miami directly from his country to meet with partners and investors in Bitcoin 2022.

The same was done by Helena Barr, from Banking Circle, who attended this event from London, given that this specialized financial and banking firm works in the Fintech environment and lately “is slowly moving into the cryptocurrency space,” she said. to Eph.

Bitcoin 2022 will have among its keynote speakers Jordan Peterson, the controversial Canadian psychologist and author, as well as North Korean activist Yeonmi Park, an advocate that digital currencies like bitcoin could help empower North Koreans and allow them to “take back the power of government.” .

This year’s art gallery, Bitcoin Renaissance, features more than 90 art auctions and more than 250 total works of art for sale, including paintings, sculptures, NFTs, and more, according to the organization.