The ‘bitcoin family’ emigrates to Portugal to enjoy 0% taxes on crypto. In Italy, on the other hand, there are more restrictive rules

The Dutch family of five, i Taihuttuswho has spent the past five years traveling to 40 different countries and eventually decided to take root in Portugal, the tax haven for cryptocurrencies. To tell their story, CNBC underlining that the patriarch of the family, Didi Taihuttu, chose Portugal to settle down because it is one of the last countries in Europe with zero taxation on bitcoins, a destination too tempting to ignore.

In 2017, Didi Taihuttu, his wife and his three children they liquidated everything they owned, including a 2500 square meter housecompletely changing life and investing all savings in Bitcoin when it was trading at $ 900. The largest cryptocurrency in the world is currently trading around $ 42,000 after reaching a peak of around $ 69,000 in November. Taihuttu, the 43-year-old father of three, says he is safeguarding the family’s crypto fortune in secret vaults on four different continents, so presumably their share of cryptocurrencies is substantial enough to make it worth flying around the world to redeem their money. decentralized.

More restrictive rules arrive in Italy

And while Portugal becomes a tax haven for cryptocurrencies, in Italy the decree comes into force which will apply more restrictive rules than the EU directives, assimilating virtual currency exchanges and custodianship service providers to money transfers and credit brokerage companies, which must therefore register with theOAM (Body of agents and mediators). At the same time, a sort of cryptocurrency registry is born for both operations and managers.

The data of the operations with the balances of the transactions, will be transmitted quarterly to the ministry of the economy. While for those who will operate in Italy it will be mandatory to register in the currency register managed by the Oam (agent and brokerage body), those who do not fulfill the obligation will not be able to operate in Italy and risk up to the blackout of the site. The census of operators, Italian and especially foreign individuals and companies (90% of the market is foreign), will depart 90 days after the entry into force of the decree of the ministry of the economy establishing the register, signed by Daniele Franco, minister of the economy, and being published in the Official Gazette. As a result of the news of the signing of the Decree, the Crypto Consulting division of Tax Solution has seen a + 250% increase in requests for consultancy.