The bitcoin market in Venezuela does not stop growing and now it wants physical cards

Key facts: Glufco serves as a bridge between the fiat system and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and USDT.

Based in Venezuela, the company offers services in conjunction with the national bank.

“I don’t think adoption in Venezuela will stop,” says Antonio emphatically. It is true that he has slowed down the momentum that he led to see in terms of interest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the South American country. For some, much of this has to do with the exit from hyperinflation, although the pandemic could also have played a role in this change.

As a Venezuelan in national territory, Antonio Di Caprio found an alternative in cryptocurrencies. He is the founder and director of Glufco, a “crypto-financial service suite, which is basically focused on the usability of cryptocurrencies as means of payment,” in his own words.

With him we spoke exclusively for CriptoNoticias about the services provided by the company, whose platform was built in the midst of a pandemic; on the use of bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and other payment mechanisms in Venezuela; and other issues concerning the South American country and the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Clearly, DiCaprio believes that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are here to stay. In the world, yes but particularly in the Venezuelan economy. The point is that, despite the widespread circulation of the dollar and the moderate circulation of cryptocurrencies, the bolívar remains the legal tender in Venezuela. And especially in the digital or point-of-sale environment, it is still the preferred means of payment.

Venezuela over the last few years has had a kind of dollarization. Or a kind of understanding that our currency is affected by various economic issues. Then, the Venezuelan learned that he had to take refuge in stronger currencies. Mainly the dollar. But we also learned that we could take refuge without the need for them to be fiat currency. And that’s where cryptocurrencies came in. Antonio Di Caprio, founder and director of Glufco

From bolivars to digital dollars, and vice versa

From this need for Glufco to have a vice versa conversion ramp. It is a bridge by which Venezuelans can move from one system to another quickly. “If you are in Venezuela, that ramp with bolivars can be automatic: you deposit bolivars, you report in the system and automatically you already have the dollars in your account. And vice versa”.

Although it is also a centralized service, unlike trading between P2P peers on platforms such as those of some widely used exchanges in the country (Binance, LocalBitcoins, for example), at Glufco the system is automated and has a direct connection with the bank. local.

They even have a ramp with the mobile payment system, a tool widely used in Venezuela for the instant settlement of payments between banks, which is much faster than a traditional bank transfer.

As well, is it possible to deposit bitcoin to get digital dollars. Currently, their version of the digital dollar is the platform’s GLF token, although they are in the process of migrating liquidity to the tether stablecoin, USDT, a step that is just a few weeks away. The latter is thanks to its participation in the brokerage programs of Binance and Bitfinex, two of the main exchanges in the world.

Once on the platform, users can access services such as text message transfers to other users within Glufco. Once the migration to USDT is ready, it will also be possible make stablecoin payments outside of your system, either to private wallets or exchanges.

What Glufco does is put this conversion ramp from bolivars to digital dollars for Venezuelans in a simpler and perhaps a little more secure way. Because in P2P you are also at risk of scams to third parties, having to talk to other people, give information to those third parties. Antonio Di Caprio, founder of Glufco

Operate in the regulation of Venezuela

Likewise, Di Caprio alleges that platforms widely used in the country are not directly regulated in Venezuela, which makes it more difficult to turn to the authorities in the event of any problem.

“And when you operate on platforms that are within the country, that are framed within the jurisdiction… there are certain points of trust to do the registration and KYC,” he says about it.

Because, unlike those other platforms, Glufco is a Venezuelan company, with all that that implies. “It is a company with 100% Venezuelan capital and shareholders and 100% of the workers are Venezuelan and live in Venezuela. The entire structure is made up of Venezuelans », he reiterates.

This not only provides security in the event of inconveniences in any operation, but has also allowed Glufco offer services to which foreign companies would not have access. Especially, related to national banking.

Antonio Di Caprio (left), founder of Glufco; in conversation with Juan Ibarra, reporter for CriptoNoticias. Source: CriptoNoticias.

We achieved connection API with the national bank. We have a payment button from the Bank of Venezuela and we have the possibility of obtaining and paying money through API by the mobile payment system of the national bank. Only in 5 seconds. For an additional cost of 0.5%-1% of what you could save in a P2P. Antonio Di Caprio, direct from Glufco

Mass payments and international cards

The approach Antonio constantly talks about is solving usability problems for Venezuelans on a day-to-day basis. This includes not only the passage from one currency to another but also the possibility of making purchases on a daily basis. Thinking about that, at Glufco they have appealed for international cards.

First, developing the e-card, which we reported a few weeks ago in CriptoNoticias. This is one prepaid card (Visa or MasterCard) that allows consumption on websites and countless platforms outside and inside Venezuela.

It has already been tested by users on Netflix, Amazon, internal delivery services such as Ordenes Ya or transport services such as Ridery; educational, like Platzi; or online services for content creators, like Canva.

Launched the e-card, they go for more. They currently have two projects, of which they did not share many details with us while waiting for new developments: they are planning to launch a card very similar to the e-card, but physical, that allow all of the above, in addition to making payments at points of sale in the countrys, in addition to serving for consumption outside Venezuela in case of travel.

The other, also physical, would be directly connected to the national bank and would be used to consume within the country, without the need for top-ups, directly against the balance available at Glufco. As if it were just another bank within the country.

On the other hand, within this application it is possible to make massive payments. Whether for payroll (a company to its employees) or for any other use, a user can make multiple payments without making each one individually.

This service, which has no additional cost beyond transaction fees, is available to anyone upon request within the system. It is not by default to avoid overwhelming the user who does not want to use it, but the approval is simple.

Venezuela is still looking for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

In the same spirit of seeking more and more solutions, Glufco is even considering an integration with a point of sale provider so that merchants can directly receive USDT when selling their products. As with the two aforementioned cards, this is still a project pending permits, adaptations and other advances for both this company and the equipment supplier.

Meanwhile, Di Caprio is convinced that the country still needs these types of solutions, despite some stabilization of the economy that seems to be turning people away from cryptocurrencies.

In this regard, he mentioned an event held at the end of January in the country, the Caracas Bitcoin Experience. In his opinion, an event like that showed that there is still a lot of interest in this world in the country.