The Bitcoin market left its diapers a while ago and this metric proves it

Bitcoin has entered a new phase that checks the maturity of its market participants. As a reflection that investors are increasingly looking to self-custody schemes for their cryptocurrencies, in order to have greater control over their money, bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) inventories on exchanges have reached minimum values ​​not seen since the end of 2018.

Some 55,000 BTC have left exchanges since the beginning of Marchaccording to analytics firm Glassnode, while ETH reserves have decreased by 583,000 in the same period.

According to the latest figures from Glassnode, BTC reserves on exchanges for Wednesday, March 23, were 2,506,466, the same level that was recorded on November 5, 2018. Last March 1, a total of 2,561,570 BTC, which represents a decrease of 2.15% in just over three weeks.

In value, considering the current price of BTC, close to USD 43,000, during the month of March approximately USD 24,245 million in BTC have left the exchanges.

BTC reserves on exchanges have been declining since March 2020. Source: Glassnode.

As can be seen in the graph above, the all-time high of BTC inventories occurred on March 15, 2020, days after the market crash, which included cryptocurrencies, caused by the declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic. by the World Health Organization (WHO). Said maximum was 3,138 million BTC, so there is currently a 20.14% drop in reserves in two years.

Bitcoin is not the only one: ETH reserves in exchanges also decline

Recording a low of 21.55 million ETH on Wednesday, Ethereum’s cryptocurrency reserves dipped to September 2018 levels. Compared to the beginning of 2022, there is 2.6% less ETH in exchanges, while the decrease in inventories since the historical maximum of June 2020 is 31.9%. At that time, ETH reserves reached 31.38 million, almost 10 million more than current inventories.

ETH inventories on exchanges have fallen 31% from their all-time high in March 2020. Source: Glassnode.

The fact that the exit of BTC and ETH from exchanges has accelerated in recent weeks can be associated with an accumulation strategy by investors. In periods of accentuated sales, associated with a drop in prices, the incoming flows of cryptocurrencies to exchanges increase.

We are in an opposite scenario, as the outflow of exchanges continues, while a process of consolidation of the price of BTC is underway, which begins to fluctuate around USD 44,000, while ETH exceeded USD 3,000according to the CriptoNoticias price index.

According to figures from CoinGecko, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has surpassed the USD 2 trillion mark since Tuesday 22, while CoinMarketCap assigns USD 1.991 trillion to the total value of the market at the time of writing.

Investors seek greater control over their cryptocurrencies

The increasing transfers of the two main cryptocurrencies from the exchanges to their own portfolios or those managed by companies specialized in custody, could imply that more investors are considering solutions where they have more control over their cryptocurrenciesas well as increased security.

This would reflect a greater maturity of the market and a preference among investors to increase autonomy in decisions about their money. Thus reducing the risks of transferring custody to centralized entities, such as the freezing of funds or censorship of transactions.

Entrusting the private keys of your cryptocurrencies to centralized entities, like most exchanges, goes against the decentralization of money. The latter is the newest feature of bitcoin and entrusting its management to third parties goes against this advantage. As an increasingly centralized and sanctioning traditional monetary system, it is understandable that the preferences of cryptocurrency users are on self-custody.