The Bitcoin mine a stone’s throw from the Milan Cathedral, between energy crisis and environmental impact

In recent years, the miners of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency had also begun to make their way in our country, but the pandemic and the rise in electricity prices are putting their future into question. Fanpage.it visited a mine in the heart of Milan.

The Bitcoin “mine” in Milan (Photo: Daffini / Fanpage.it)

In the Moscova area, in Milan, the only ones to wear overalls and helmets are the workers who arrange the sub-services in the side streets. Even the postmen have an elegant attitude, both in the step and in the clothing, often in the same color as the packages they leave in the hallways of the buildings. Yet, with the briefcase in one hand and the iPad in the other, even here you go to work in the mine.

We are in piazzale Biancamano, 8. The entrance is that of a common coworking space, but once you have passed the reception door, the air becomes colder and the sounds less urban. “The machines need constant refrigeration, if they overheat too much they go to block”, explains to Fanpage.it Elio Viola, a 35-year-old lawyer who in 2018, together with the broker Matteo Moretti, founded Criptomining, the first company to extract cryptocurrencies registered with Milanese Chamber of Commerce. “Before we studied the sector, we went to Switzerland and China – says Viola -. At that time in Italy this activity was done only at a domestic level, in the basements. We created a srl ​​and we wanted to do it in the capital of Italian finance”.

Even the Piazzale Biancamano mine, however, does not betray the dark and humid atmosphere imprinted in the collective imagination: a room of a few square meters, where dozens of light boxes connected to a laptop flash on a dusty shelf. The electrical wires twisted on the ground leave room, on the walls, for ventilation pipes, the noise of which, combined with that of the fans, prevents you from speaking in a normal tone of voice. On the upper floors, however, there are offices, and it is here that the lawyer explains how the mine was born. And above all, how it survives today.

“We started with about ten machines. Back then it was the Rig, made up of video cards, processors and power supplies installed inside aluminum boxes. The initial investment was around 70-80 thousand euros, but almost immediately the mining have evolved and the ASICs have arrived, that is computers assembled inside aluminum boxes that are much smaller and more performing. Already at that stage we had to double the capital invested “.

A question of energy

At the end of the 1910s, cryptocurrencies were conquering the world, including Italy: “If in 2012 a bitcoin was worth $ 200, in 2019 it had reached 10,000. There were many young investors who believed in it and found themselves with a immense heritage “. But, as for all financial speculation mechanisms, it is a spinning wheel: “The real crisis began in 2020 – recalls Viola -, when the value of bitcoins dropped to 2900 dollars: they said that this currency was over and instead in the 2021, also thanks to the increase in savings due to repeated lockdowns, there has been a surge up to 67 thousand dollars per bitcoin “. Now the value has dropped again (almost 31 thousand euros and 35 thousand dollars), but the miners are worried not so much by the trend of cryptocurrencies, but by the management of mines, which is increasingly burdensome and hindered by the authorities.

“The biggest problem – explains Viola – has always been the cost of electricity, in fact mining has spread above all in countries where tariffs are lower: China, Russia, Iceland and the Netherlands”. And, more recently, Kazakhstan. It goes without saying that with the super price increase in recent months, the fate of the mines seems to be sealed: “We are fortunate to have a partner who, through his photovoltaic system, supplies us with energy at controlled rates, but many of our colleagues have had to close: if the cost of consumption cannot be offset by the yield, it makes no sense to go on. “

The environmental issue: Europe tries to limit the mining of cryptocurrencies

And then there is also the no less relevant environmental issue. The machines for mining cryptocurrencies work 24 hours a day and consume an enormous amount of energy: it has been estimated, for example, that the Chinese mining industry, today much more limited than in the early days, could consume the same amount of energy in 2024 as a state like Italy. For this reason, several institutions, most recently the European Commission, are considering placing restrictions. In the Union, in particular, the vice president of the European Financial Instruments and Markets Authority (Esma), Erik Thedéen, made a proposal to ban the traditional cryptocurrency mining mechanism in Europe, called “Proof of work” . “But – Viola points out – in the end it will be the investors who decide. I don’t think our continent is facing an environmental risk for mining, given that the activity is still not very widespread. And in any case, the solution is not to limit it. , but to find compensation mechanisms, for example using mines to absorb excess energy produced by hydroelectric plants. We, together with the Treedom stratup, want to commit to planting trees around the world, in relation to the amount of CO2 we produce “.

Energy, however, is not the only problem for a miner: “When you start this business – says the co-founder of Criptomining – no one tells you that the machines you buy will need to be replaced within a few months, but that’s the way it is. that we bought in 2019 at 1400 euros each are now doorstops “. For several reasons: “Those who produce these platforms have decided to halve the performance of the machines from one day to the next, also to avoid excessive speculation. So if I start with a system that produces one bitcoin per month, the same equipment later some time comes to extract only half of them in the same time frame. But the costs remain the same. ” Factor to which is added the increased complexity of the algorithm: “In practice you have worn machines, and therefore less powerful, which, however, have to overcome more difficult mechanisms to extract cryptocurrencies. And today ASICs also cost 4,500 euros each”.