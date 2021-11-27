The ‘Bitcoin mines’ powered by green energy, the Trentino Alps Blockchain: “We aim to make mining eco-sustainable”

TRENTO. “In general in the blockchain there is no verifying body of transactions, it is all operated through a series of mathematical algorithms which guarantee the parties to be able to exchange, for example, i Bitcoin: the process is very complicated and for several reasons very expensive from the point of view energetic. What we try to do is on the one hand optimize that process and on the other to focus on carbon–free mining through gods production centers from power from calculation made within hydroelectric plants“. Basically, explains a the Dolomites there CFO from Alps Blockchain Francesca Failoni, the goal of the company born in Trento in 2018 is to build a bridge between blockchain technology and the world energy renewable. Bridge that allows, through the direct collaboration with installations from production (18 in all those in which the mining farms in Italy to date), to make the sustainable mining in our country enhancing at the same time green energy.

The basic idea is simple: Alps Blockchain aims to create and manage, on behalf of the producers of hydroelectric energy, from the mining farm installed in their plants, thus offering the possibility of enhance energy generated through self-consumption part of it. In summary, part of the energy that would otherwise be destined upon entry in the network national is recycled and destined for to self-consumption for the mining farm. An innovative business model, explains the company, which is inspired by how much already experienced in the past when, until the end of the 1980s, the hydroelectric plants self-consumed the energy generated to feed paper mills And steel mills scattered throughout Italy. The aim of the project is to renew the model used years ago, converting the final product from steel or paper to computing power.

“The computing power produced from the unit from consumption – explains Failoni – comes in turn repurchased from Alps Blockchain And sold on the market, thus reducing the risk And simplifying the operational aspects And bureaucratic for energy producers as well allowing to third parties to do mining in sustainable way“. The mining activities, explains the CFO of the Trentino-based company, essentially serve a to allow the carrying out of transactions on the blockchain (therestructure‘ virtual through which the cryptocurrencies, in this case in particular Bitcoin) it’s at guarantee there safety. “But for these operations they are needed machinery affixed – continues Failoni – and the computing power to be generated must necessarily be expensive not only for matters of safety, since a criminal computer scientist it should generate a power from comparable calculation to the one entered in blockchain to carry on a eventual attack, but also to generate a underlying value at the virtual currency“.

And it is right on the power from calculation that focus the activities of the reality from Trentino. In fact, as mentioned, Alps Blockchain provides the mining farm (so not only i necessary machinery to create there power from calculation but also the support logistic And technical) ai hydroelectric plants, which then in turn they self-consume the energy produced to allow the machinery to operate. The computing power is then purchased from Alps Blockchain in EUR and resold on the international market. The assumption from which in 2018 is the company started thirty is that the technology “it can not be fought, but it can be improved“. In fact, mining activities are usually very impacting on the environment, since they require large amount from power but from the very beginning Alps Blockchain, underlines the financial manager: “He aimed on optimization of the machinery, all of the latest generation and much more efficient, and gods software used. So we break down the consumption and, thanks to collaborations with hydroelectric plants, A good percentage of energy which is used comes directly from renewables“.

Sources which in turn they obtain not a little advantages in the process. “This year the value medium of the power from calculation sold by our producers – explains Failoni – he wandered about 380-400 euros per megawatt hour. On the network ‘normal‘the value was almost the goal, approximately 200 megawatt hours. There has never been a time until now power from calculation it was sold to a value lower than electricity necessary to produce it “. The idea of ​​Alps Blockchain therefore led new enter to many installations also on territory Trentino, which they could in turn reuse the funds for the extraordinary maintenance required by law. In Val d’Aosta even, the company says, a hydroelectric plant was able to start its activities thanks to the ‘mining eco friendly‘ of the reality from Trentino. “In this way the production from power green is enhanced thanks to mining – concludes Failoni -. In Italy we are already collaborating with 18 installations and others are being born abroad. In all we have collaborations present or in way of writing with 32 structures, is private that public. But we are also aiming for realization from installations from our property“.