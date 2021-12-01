The Bitcoin network transfers on average $ 95,000 for every $ 1 of fees

Recently the efficiency of the Bitcoin network has greatly improved, achieving much lower transaction costs. In the last week, An average of $ 95,142 in value was transferred on the network for every dollar of commissions.

The on-chain efficiency has gradually increased since May, a bullish cycle during which more value was moved on the network. On-chain analyst Dylan LeClair came to the conclusion using data from analytics provider Glassnode. The final value is derived by dividing the average transaction volume by the cost of commissions:

“Over the past seven days, the #Bitcoin network has transferred an average of $ 95,142 in value for every dollar of fees. The median transaction saw $ 751 of value transferred for every $ 1 of fees. #Bitcoin is the most efficient payment network the world has ever seen. “

Final settlement costs amount to just 0.00105% of the total transferred value of $ 451.3 billion.

According to CryptoFees, Bitcoin is seventh on the list of networks for daily transaction fees. Its seven-day average is around $ 678,000, which places it behind Ethereum, Uniswap, Binance Smart Chain, SushiSwap, Aave and Compound.

The commission tracking platform currently reports that Ethereum processes $ 53 million in daily commissions, 98.7% more than the Bitcoin network. However, Bitcoin and Ethereum should not be compared in terms of value settlement and fees as they are two very distinct realities: the first is a store of value asset, the second manages smart contracts and a network of decentralized applications.

Ethereum’s average transaction volume divided by fees is only $ 139 of value transacted for every dollar of fees.

The efficiency of the Ethereum network declined as demand grew, especially sparked by the increase in interest in DeFi and NFT over the past 18 months.

According to Bitinforcharts, the average transaction fee on the Bitcoin network is around $ 2.13. In comparison, on the Ethereum network it is $ 42.58. As Cointelegraph reported yesterday, Bitcoin’s transaction fees have dropped more than 50% this year.

The increase in the divergence in average fees between the two networks can be observed as early as the end of July.

Average commissions per transaction on BTC and ETH over the past six months. Source: Bitinfocharts.com

The high costs on Ethereum can be circumvented by using layer-2 networks. Adopted exponentially over the past two months, they now boast a total locked-in value (TVL) of $ 6.87 billion.