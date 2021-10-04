The Bitcoin of El Salvador’s volcanoes: is it really a green turning point?

On October 1, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced (on Twitter, where he calls himself the ‘coolest dictator in the world’) that the nation had just mined its first Bitcoin using geothermal energy. Energy generated by the jets of steam caused by an imposing volcano surrounded by the tropical jungle of the country.

And the stock exchanges, hungry for good news on cryptocurrencies as much as cryptocurrencies are for energy, reacted quickly, valuing investors’ early omens of a possible green shift on the horizon for the world of blockchain-based coins.

The eruption of the markets

An hour after the announcement, Bitcoin had risen to $ 47,300 valuation from 44,900, surpassing the 48,000 mark in the American afternoon, totaling 6.9% growth and a valuation of $ 58 billion.

These fluctuations are, very often, related to news related to the energy used by the PCs of the miners. Energy has been driving price swings on a regular basis especially since Elon Musk (who remains a major cryptocurrency fan) stunned crypto-enthusiasts by announcing that Tesla would not accept Bitcoin payments until an acceptable share of renewable energy had been reached in the computer extraction process (mining) necessary to produce them.

In this case, it is very likely that investors have jumped into thinking that the news about El Salvador and the clean energy of its volcanoes would have alleviated concerns about the pollution generated by the production of the cryptocurrency. Recently, the IMF also mentioned the problem in a paper. In the International Monetary Fund, the crypto ecosystem is beginning to be accepted, because a world worth two thousand billion dollars cannot be ignored. But concerns remain about the consequences for financial stability, in addition to those relating to emissions.

Gianluca Grossi of Criptovaluta.it defines that of El Salvador as “extraordinary news for all BTC enthusiasts, but also for those who have already invested in the coin. The reason is simple: this could be the green turning point that everyone was waiting for a further expansion of BTC in the corporate and financial sphere “.

The Salvadoran president’s announcement dates back to last June, when he assigned a company, LaGeo Spa, the task of creating a network to exploit the “100% renewable” geothermal energy released by volcanoes, putting it at the service of Bitcoin mining . A draw in which the state may have participated directly.

“At first there was talk of offering this opportunity to private mining companies – continues Gianluca Grossi – while from what could be understood from the screenshot offered by Bukele, it could be an operation with state participation”.

Those that are emerging in El Salvador as in other emerging countries “are possibilities that have also arisen thanks to the misstep of the People’s Republic of China – continues Grossi – which forced companies and individuals who dealt with Bitcoin Mining to flee”.

The stage of 7 September

Bukele’s plan focused on making El Salvador the first country to accept Bitcoin as fiat currency, a plan also announced in June. On September 7, Bitcoin became an official currency in the nation, which was filled with Bitcoin branches, while local companies are now forced to accept them as payment, despite the volatility of the virtual currency poses a problem for those who protest because they see a particular. collection decrease (or increase) in value within hours or minutes.

But how much was El Salvador’s debut in mining worth? On October 1st, the ‘Berlin’ geothermal plant produced only one cent of Bitcoin, for now.

How much is El Salvador’s Bitcoin bet worth?

The first screenshot tweeted by the president reported the creation of just over 0.01 BTC, which at current prices are worth just over $ 450, reports Cryptocurrency. “A small amount but we are still in the testing phase and in all likelihood with only a fraction of the ASIC machines (the processors used for extraction, ed) online”.

Alex de Vries, a Dutch economist whose website tracks Bitcoin’s environmental profile, told Fortune’s Shawn Tully that El Salvador’s initiative is “primarily a publicity stunt,” and that judging by the first output of a cent and from the scarce amount of machines available for extraction (shown by Bukele himself in a video) one can expect the extraction of one Bitcoin per day from the mining center. A few thousand dollars. “The whole operation was good publicity for Bitcoin,” says de Vries. “But El Salvador is totally uncompetitive as a place for mining.”

On the other hand, the fact that it is a publicity stunt does not mean that the news cannot have major consequences.

It should be remembered that in addition to attempts to produce them, Bukele has come a long way on the nation’s adoption of the cryptocurrency (amid protests from many citizens).

Bukele himself reported that 2.73 million citizens are using the Chivo wallet, the country’s main Bitcoin management tool.

The consequences on energy

El Salvador has two geothermal plants that produce a quarter of the country’s electricity capacity. Showing them to the world could convince homeless miners driven out of China to move to the shadow of Central American volcanoes.

Yet, notes Shawn Tully of Fortune, in El Salvador the cost of electricity for industrial purposes ranges from 12 to 15 cents per MWh. It seems that the exiles from Beijing are preferring to move to Iran and Kazakhstan, for example: two coal-intensive nations, with electricity costs between 3 and 5 cents. A new project in Alberta, Canada, which runs on natural gas, offers energy for 3 cents. Not quite a ‘clean’ mining.

Moreover, El Salvador already imports 20% of its energy. Offering some of the clean volcanoes to miners would mean having to import a further share from abroad to meet normal domestic demand (with consumers likely to end up with higher bills). And the country’s main supplier is Guatemala, which produces 40% of its energy through fossil fuels.