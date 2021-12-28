The bitcoins issued are 90% of the total, about 20% have disappeared forever

Listen to the audio version of the article

In a few days bitcoin will turn thirteen: on January 3, 2009 the “genesis block” was created, the first block of the blockchain of the first and most famous cryptocurrency, with which the first 50 bitcoins were mined. Since then, a lot of water has passed under the bridge: today there are 18.9 million units of the first and most famous cryptocurrency that has also seen prices rise.

Only in April 2011 the price exceeded one dollar, today it is around 50 thousand dollars, for a capitalization one step away from the trillion dollars, after having reached a peak above the 66 thousand threshold a couple of months ago.

One of the basic components of its revaluation is being considered a sort of “digital gold”, a finite virtual resource, given that the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto has fixed a predetermined and unchangeable quota. In his white paper published in October 2008, in the aftermath of that Lehman failure that was read as the beginning of the collapse of the global financial system, Satoshi set the immutable rules for issuing bitcoins.

In the document “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System ” the fulcrum of a “new financial order” was outlined, centered on a digital currency programmed to be issued over time no more than 21 million units.

Today we are 90% of that total. In the knowledge that, if it took thirteen years to reach 18.9 million, it will take more than a century to issue the remaining 2.1 million bitcoins. Based on the estimates, in fact, the last bitcoin will be “mined” in February 2140.