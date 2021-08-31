The BitPay crypto wallet integrates the 1inch Network DEX aggregator

1inch Network, a large decentralized exchange aggregator (DEX) and automated market maker, is expanding its reach by partnering with veteran crypto wallet provider BitPay.

The two companies announced today that the 1inch DEX aggregation functionality will be available to all users of the BitPay wallet, an app that allows you to manage, convert and spend 12 different cryptocurrencies through integrations with Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay and ATM. .

The partnership with 1inch Network allows wallet users to use the DEX aggregator directly. This year, 1inch Network announced new integrations with several DeFi and DEX protocols with the aim of strengthening its liquidity pools for users.

The network uses an algorithm called Pathfinder to search over 60 different liquidity sources on Ethereum, over 30 on Binance Smart Chain, and over 20 on Polygon and Optimistic Ethereum. According to today’s announcement, the DEX aggregator has recorded a total volume of more than $ 65 billion on the Ethereum network over the past two years. In December last year, it received funding from Pantera Capital and several crypto venture funds.

Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch Network, said that the collaboration with BitPay offers the DEX aggregator the opportunity to reach new audiences that “they would benefit from the attractive pricing and 1inch user-friendly exchange process.With the integration, BitPay users will be able to trade their BTC, ETH and other tokens for various crypto assets with 1inch Network’s competitive pricing. Plus, they won’t have to leave the app to do so.

Two weeks ago, 1inch Network announced its mainnet implementation of Optimistic Ethereum (OE), following the lead of automated market maker Uniswap, which launched the alpha version of its exchange v3 on the OE mainnet. Using the OE network is expected to significantly reduce transaction costs and confirmation delays for both platforms.