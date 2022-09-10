The bivalent vaccine against COVID-19 is already in Puerto Rico

With the arrival of the bivalent vaccine against COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, it is expected that the number of people who strengthen their immunity against this disease will increase. That, at least, is the hope of several suppliers of this product on the island.

“It will help the immune system more. It is an additional shield,” said Eileen Ortega, director of operations at Walgreens in Puerto Rico.

This chain of pharmacies already has this new reinforcement available, both the one manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech and the one by Moderna, assured Ortega.

According to the pharmacist, an initial shipment has already arrived and it is expected that additional amounts will continue to be received in the coming weeks, according to the movement of the product in its pharmacies.

He recalled that those who wish to administer it in this pharmacy chain must make an appointment through the application of this business or the Walgreens.com page.

He warned that people may have been previously vaccinated outside of this pharmacy network. And although it is recommended that they carry their vaccination card, he indicated that in cases where the person does not have it available, the pharmacist will see the person’s vaccination record in the island’s electronic vaccination record.

“People are coming to look for it, but there are many doubts about who and when they can receive it,” he said. Lillian Rodriguezpresident of VOCES, Vaccination Coalition.

On August 31, the federal government authorized Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech’s bivalent formulations of the COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose, at least two months after the first two doses or those of reinforcement.

According to the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the new reinforcement was also formulated with two messenger RNA components of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, one from the original strain of this virus and another from the BA.4 and BA.5 of the omicron variant.

The one manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech is authorized from the age of 12, while the one from Moderna is authorized for ages 18 and up. To receive the new dose, the person must have received the first two doses or the primary series of this vaccine. It is not necessary to have received any previous reinforcement.

According to Rodríguez, VOCES began offering this new reinforcement last Tuesday at its two fixed vaccination centers in Plaza las Américas and the Mayagüez Mall. He warned that no appointment is needed and urged people to bring their vaccination card, although indicated that if they do not have it, their vaccination record will be searched in the electronic health record.

“We have 150 to 200 doses available a day and they are all being used. There was a waiting list of more than 200 people for the ones from Moderna, but it didn’t come too, ”she said.

Rodríguez commented that the federal government authorized the “mix and match” of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which means that the person does not necessarily have to receive the booster of the same vaccine that was previously administered.

“If the person recently had COVID, they should wait about ten days of rest to put on the biovalent,” he said.

He added that to receive this vaccine the person does not need to have a legal immigration status or medical plan.