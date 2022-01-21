The “BIvidend” arrives on Wall Street: the first dividend paid in Bitcoin

(Teleborsa) – Thescores aand, after being cleared as a payment instrument in several commercial transactions, it still wins the favor of Wall Street, which admits cryptocurrency as a counterpart for the payment of dividends. Thus comes the, as he was baptized on the New York plaza on, which will be paidfrom a Nasdaq listed company.

The announcement was made on January 5th BTCS, a Maryland blockchain company, which has proposed to its shareholders the payment of a coupon of $ 0.05 in Bitcoin. However, payment with cryptocurrency is optional, it will be distributed only to shareholders who wish it, otherwise the dividend will be paid with traditional dollars.

BTCS has been building this moment for some time, ever since it took over the domain Bividend.com. “We want to reward our longtime shareholders for their continued support and encourage financial freedom by stimulating the purchase of Bitcoin,” explained the CEO. Charles Allen.

The stock on Wall Street, after the announcement, showed some volatility, but what is certain is that the volumes have risen a lot. The shares closed yesterday at $ 5.36 and amassed a 23% lead from $ 4.36 on Jan. 5 when the announcement was made, but they also hit intraday highs of $ 8.88 in the latest period.

(Teleborsa) 21-01-2022 11:13