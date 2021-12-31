the bixie is the short hair cut to try

In 2022 the fashion sector will not be the only one to take inspiration from the past: among the hair trends of the next year, the emblematic short haircut of the Nineties, the Bixie, returns. The stars of the past have proudly sported this short and cheeky haircut, which marked the looks of Winona Ryder, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry and many more. The Bixie, an easy short haircut that combines a classic Bob with a modern Pixie, is bringing 90s charm back into the beauty trends for 2022.

Courtesy

Famous style icons, from singers to actresses, opted for the easy-going and original hairstyle during the years of great success. Hair expert Andrew Fitzsimons states on Allure that the Bixie gets its name from the two cuts it looks like and reveals that “It’s a tousled bob with a mix of layers to add dimension and texture.” The combination of the hairstyles from which it takes inspiration makes it easy to maintain and suitable for the finest hair. Easy and lively, this cut for short hair will be seen around throughout 2022. And, ça va sans dire, the hairstyle is paired with cute barrettes to lock in the shorter locks, just like Gwyneth Paltrow wore it during the mid 90s.

Courtesy

The stars today are already opting for this look from the past, like the very young Rowan Blanchard who showed off an authentic Bixie during Paris Fashion Week. Anne Hathaway and Florence Pugh also seem to have taken inspiration from this sleek and refined short haircut. There is no doubt, the Bixie will be among the most selected haircuts for next year.

Courtesy

