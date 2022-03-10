The bizarre scene of ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ where Paul Dano proved to be a great actor – Movie News

Paul Dano is in the spotlight after his appearance in ‘The Batman’ alongside Robert Pattinson. However, ever since he was a teenage actor he shone in the industry thanks to early film appearances like ‘Little Miss Sunshine’.

More than a decade ago, 16 years to be exact, a tragicomedy that has become a classic of the genre came to the big screen: Little Miss Sunshine. The film, directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Daytonfeatured the Hoovers’ failed family dynamic that earned them a couple of Oscar nominations, including Original Screenplay and Supporting Actor.

The members of the family have completely different personalities: a girl obsessed with beauty pageants (Abigail Breslin); a cocaine-addicted grandfather (Alan Arkin); a suicidal uncle (Steve Carell); a father obsessed with success (Greg Kinnear) and a mother tired of being the only rope (Toni Collette). One of the characters that attracted the most attention was Dwayne, the young teenager who, inspired by his reading about Friedrich Nietzsche took a vow of silence.

The sequence where Dwayne finds out he's colorblind.



Paul Dano had previously surprised critics with LEL in 2001, when he was 17 years old, and exactly five years later he got the role of Dwayne, the mute boy by will of little miss sunshinemanaging to win the SAG, awarded by the community of actors in Hollywood.

Dano doesn’t have a single dialogue in the first part of the film, he uses a notebook to communicate with others, so the work fell entirely on his facial expressions. Dwayne has a dream: to be an aviator. Part of the deal is that he breaks the vow of silence when he gets into the aviation academy. However, things change when he realizes that he is colorblind, a characteristic that prevents him from flying professionally.

Little Olive is the only one who can reassure her brother.



When Dwayne becomes aware of it, he is still on a vow of silence and cannot scream in despair in the van he uses with his family on their way to the Miss Sunshine pageant.. Desperate, he hits the window and the seat of the car hoping that they stop and he can get out. The seconds that occur between that and catharsis seem eternal to the viewer, as Paul Dano really seemed to suffer in silence.

Outside, Dano utters a long “FUUUUUUCK” before falling to the ground crying. Then he has a whole verbal vomit towards his family, exposing them as real losers: a mediocre man, another who wanted to commit suicide and the others immersed in a lie. Olive, little miss sunshine, is the only one who can calm him down when she hugs him and he ends up saying: “Ok, let’s go”.

With everything and that he was the protagonist of one of the strongest sequences of Little Miss Sunshine, Paul Dano was unfairly ignored by the Academy that year, as was Steve Carell.. Years later, the actor returned to work with the film’s directors, this time to Ruby, the girl of my dreamsa feature film written by his partner Zoe Kazan, with whom he already has a little daughter.