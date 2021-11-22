the bizarre statements of the first

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, currently super pregnant, amazed everyone during a Q&A organized by Variety by revealing a detail never mentioned before. Apparently the actress would be a huge fan of the singer Ariana Grande, currently a judge of The Voice America. Yet the two, not only had already seen each other live, but also worked together on a film.

READ ALSO > Ariana Grande will be one of the stars of Wicked, the new Universal Pictures movie

We are talking about the signed film Netflix which takes the title of Don’t look up, the story of two astronomers who notice a meterorite on a collision course with the Earth and will take it upon themselves to tell everyone to save the world. Both Ariana and Jennifer will play the role of two important characters who are Doctor Kate Dibiasky and colleague Riley Bina. Regarding this meeting, therefore, Lawrence confessed: “I got completely involved in the enthusiasm like a winner of a radio contest. At one point I was so excited and nervous that I walked into his hotel room and sat down. “

READ ALSO> Pierfrancesco Favino returns to the cinema: the new film “Promises” will be released on November 18

So not only did Lawrence enter a room that wasn’t hers, but as a true fan of the singer, driven by enthusiasm, she poked around inside the suite: “I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately. Inside the room there were many briefcases full of extensions and make-up. And so I wondered to myself: “But do you live here?” “. A rather peculiar behavior, but not shocking considering the absurd stories told by Lawrence in the past about meeting other idols.

READ ALSO> X Factor 2021, fourth live: the best performances of the evening. Watch the videos

Jennifer Lawrence Ariana Grande: a die-hard fan

During the series of questions asked for the format, Jennifer never talked about two other BIGs present in the cast or Leonardo di Caprio and Meryl Streep, nor about any anomalous behavior towards them. Perhaps it is due to the fact that, even if for example Streep is one of her idols, she had already had the opportunity to meet her and introduce herself thanks to an interview carried out on a red carpet. At that moment the woman had glimpsed the protagonist of Il Diavolo wearing Prada and had shouted: “But that’s Meryl Streep”. Obviously the person concerned heard and the two introduced themselves. In short, despite the fame Jennifer is always one of us, who is still excited to see those who are her colleagues today.