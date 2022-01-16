The bizarre video of 10 Vin Diesel impersonators praising the family

Ten imitators of Vin Diesel, all in costume from Dom Toretto of Fast and Furious, teamed up on Donut Media’s YouTube channel for a bizarre video tribute to the character’s love for the “Family”.

The tribute, which came at the end of a two-hour YouTube live stream, consists of Diesel impersonators singing “Family” together over and over again. Each Diesel is dressed like Dom Toretto, with black T-shirts, tinted sunglasses and crosses hanging from his neck. Impersonators recite the word exactly 100 times – for a total of 1,000 “Families” – in homage to the character’s meme-worthy love for his gang of robberies.

The true Vin Diesel hopes that one of the main protagonists of Fast and Furious makes his return to the franchise. In an Instagram post, the actor personally invited Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to reinterpret Luke Hobbs in Fast and Furious 10, the first half of the franchise’s finale which will be split into two parts.

Vin Diesel’s post for Dwayne Johnson

In the post of Vin Diesel it is read: “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10 ”. Diesel continued, talking about how special and defining Johnson is to the franchise: “I say this for love … but you have to introduce yourself, don’t leave the franchise inactive, you have a very important role to play”, he wrote. So he concluded: “Hobbs can’t be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny. “ Recall that Dwayne Johnson joined the Fast and Furious franchise for the fifth film in the series, aptly titled Fast Five. Its stellar value helped earn the film over $ 416 million.