The Black Adam film is about to go into reshoots

If the movie black adam has been pushed back by a few short months, swapping its summer visit for a cooler autumn outing, the time allowed will allow Warner Bros. to easily start the next step in the production of the film of Jaume Collet-Serra : the phase of reshoots.

Reshoots for Black Adam

A usual step for the journey of everything blockbusterand particularly when it comes to heroic super-productions taken from mainstream comics, reshoots allow the studio as well as the director to adjust their copy after conducting test screenings. In most cases, it involves presenting scenes in a more readable or different way, adding more presence time to such and such a character, depending on public feedback. Sometimes it’s a question of re-shooting a part of the film in a much more intense way – which in this case is not necessarily a good sign.

To see, therefore, in which category the reshoots of black adamwhich should start shortly in the city of Atlanta, as we learn from Atlanta Filming, an account specialized in monitoring productions in the American city. Undoubtedly, we should soon find new photos of Dwayne Johnson (who embodies the anti-hero on the big screen) taken by the paparazzi, with a potential new preview of the film this summer? SDCCare these letters telling you something?

black adam is expected in theaters on October 19, 2022.

