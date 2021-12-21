On a granite plain, surrounded by mountains, in the Australian state of Tasmania, sits a giant steel box, reminiscent of Kubrick’s black monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey. And the “Earth Black Blox”, the black box of the Earth, such as those used in airplanes to try to find the cause of an accident.

Whenever new climate research is released, news is posted, or tweets are shared, this giant steel box will log everything.

The “Earth Black Blox” project aims to tell future civilizations how humanity created the climate crisis and how we failed or managed to deal with it. The project is being implemented by the Australian communications company Clemenger BBDO in collaboration with researchers from the University of Tasmania.

The box is 10m x 4 x 3m steel with batteries and solar panels, under construction, and although it won’t be completed yet until next year, hard drives have already started recording climate summit results and conversations. COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

“The Earth’s black box will record every step we take towards climate catastrophe. Data, measurements, health impacts and more will be sent and stored permanently. The idea is to create an indestructible device, in order to allow the new generations to have material that can serve as a lesson “, explained Jim Curtis, executive of Clemenger BBDO. But the black box will be useful “Also to force leaders to be aware of their choices. It will be possible to understand who has acted and who has not ”.

The box will record data on air and sea temperatures, ocean acidification, greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, human population and energy consumption. It will also use an algorithm to select and save news, tweets, publications. Earth’s black box will reportedly store nearly half a century of data, but the developers hope to store even more. Ideally, the system will retain data for hundreds and perhaps even thousands of years.

More information on the project website: https://www.earthsblackbox.com/